2025 Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women routes to be revealed on November 12

Men's race expected to start in Albania and end in Rome

Elisa Longo Borghini and Tadej Pogačar won the 2024 editions of the women&#039;s and men&#039;s Giro d&#039;Italia
The routes of the 2025 Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women will be presented in Rome on November 12, with the men's race expected to start in Albania and finish in the Italian capital. 

The men's Giro d'Italia will be held between Friday, May 9 and Sunday, June 1, with the Giro d'Italia Women held between July 6-13, just two weeks before the 2025 Tour de France Femmes and during the first week of the men's Tour de France. 

