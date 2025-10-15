After season disrupted by heart surgery, Australian youngster Cameron Rogers narrowly misses out on Tour of Holland prologue win

20-year-old beaten by just 0.28 of a second by Ethan Hayter in The Hague

JARDRES, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: JARDRES, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: Cameron Rogers of Australia and Team Lidl - Trek Future Racing prior to the 39th Tour Poitou - Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2025, Stage 3 a 27.3km time trial stage from Chauvigny to Jardres on August 28, 2025 in Jardres, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Cameron Rogers in action at the Tour Poitou-Charentes in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Lidl-Trek Future rider Cameron Rogers, nephew of former pro Michael, the ongoing Tour of Holland may be his final race of the season, but in Tuesday's prologue, he came fractions of a second away from his first win of 2025.

The Australian beat Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to win the prologue of the Tour of Austria last summer, but this season has been a challenging one for the 20-year-old following heart surgery in February.

Rogers' Lidl-Trek teammate, under-23 world time trial champion Jakob Söderqvist, rounded out the podium in third place, just another 0.17 of a second further back. He and Rogers could boast of beating the likes of Christophe Laporte, Yves Lampaert, and former triple under-23 European time trial champion Alec Segaert, however.

