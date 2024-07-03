‘A massive shock’ - Cameron Rogers beats Filippo Ganna to claim Tour of Austria prologue win

The 19-year-old Australian takes first UCI elite win with a one second gap to the two-time world champion

Cameron Rogers (Lidl-Trek Future) on his way to an unexpected victory at the Tour of Austria 2024
Cameron Rogers (Lidl-Trek Future) on his way to an unexpected victory at the Tour of Austria 2024 (Image credit: Tour of Austria)

The 19-year-old Australian Cameron Rogers (Lidl-Trek Future) was sitting on the hot seat during the prologue at the 2.1 ranked Tour of Austria expecting to cede the top position as the two-time world champion in the race against the clock and five-time Italian champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) thundered toward the line.

However, when the clock stopped Rogers had triumphed by one second. The nephew of retired three-time world time trial champion Michael Rogers had taken his first win in an elite UCI ranked race on the 3km course in the center of St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.