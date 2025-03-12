Who is the actual Danish time trial champion? UCI deliberation means Skjelmose wears champion's kit despite Price-Pejtersen being declared winner by federation

By published

Originally disqualified, Johan Price-Pejtersen was reinstated as champion by Danish federation in January, but final decision lies with UCI Disciplinary Commission

COULANGESLESNEVERS FRANCE MARCH 11 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 3 a 284km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers MagnyCours to Nevers UCIWT on March 11 2025 in CoulangeslesNevers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) racing in the Danish time trial champion's jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceunicnk) may have been reinstated as Danish time trial champion by the Danish Cycling Union (DCU) at the end of January, but Tuesday's team time trial at Paris-Nice saw Mattias Skjelmose still riding in the national champion's jersey.

Lidl-Trek racer Skjelmose was handed victory at the Danish National Championships last June after originally finishing second in the race, with Price-Pejtersen disqualified for riding on a path.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour

Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn
Valgren finished eighth at Strade Bianche last Saturday

Michael Valgren fractures collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico after showing signs of former best, Bettiol abandons with fever
Paris-Nice stage 3: Victor Campenaerts (fourth to the right) celebrates the TTT victory with his teammates

'I'm no Tadej, I'm just a good cyclist' - Victor Campenaerts discusses his radical change of Tour de France ambitions with Visma-Lease a Bike
See more latest
Most Popular
Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour
Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn
Valgren finished eighth at Strade Bianche last Saturday
Michael Valgren fractures collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico after showing signs of former best, Bettiol abandons with fever
New Canyon Grail
Is Canyon about to release a gravel bike with its own suspension fork? Leaked video suggests so
XDS Astana Team&#039;s riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Colourful gains? Rainbow socks a tactical innovation for XDS-Astana in Paris-Nice TTT
COULANGES-LES-NEVERS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia, Michael Hepburn of Australia, Michael Matthews of Australia, Kelland Oâ€™brien of Australia, Mauro Schmid of Switzerland, Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2025 in Coulanges-les-Nevers, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jayco-AlUla without 'huge engine' Luke Durbridge but still secure second in Paris-Nice team time trial
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Soren Waerenskjold of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at podium as race winner during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Uno-X Mobility overtake Arkéa-B&B Hotels in hunt for 2026-2028 WorldTour
FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 2 a 192km stage from Camaiore to Follonica UCIWT on March 11 2025 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'We've got to get back to being the great Ineos team we once were' - Filippo Ganna leads Ineos Grenadiers fight back from the front
FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 11 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 2 a 192km stage from Camaiore to Follonica UCIWT on March 11 2025 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I don't consider myself the best sprinter in the world' - Jonathan Milan is modest but not scared of major rival Tim Merlier
Bike being sprayed with Muc-Off cleaner
Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentials
Specialized road tyres
Specialized launches five new tyres for 2025, including a new aero road tyre