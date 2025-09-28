'A Tour de France like I had this summer, gave me the extra boost' - Ben Healy earns hard-fought bronze medal for Ireland at Rwanda Worlds

25-year-old becomes the fourth Irish rider to win a medal in the elite men’s road race

Bronze medallist Irish rider Ben Healy poses on the podium following the men&#039;s Elite road race cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Kigali, on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Bronze medallist Irish rider Ben Healy on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a photo to remember for Ireland's Ben Healy as he stood on the podium with the bronze medal hung around his neck next to world champion from Slovenia, Tadej Pogačar, and bronze medallist from Belgium, Remco Evenepoel, at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali.

The 25-year-old credited a newfound self-belief and confidence on a challenging course against the likes of Pogačar and Evenepoel to his stunning performance at the Tour de France this July, where he won a stage and wore the yellow jersey.

Healy races for EF Education-EasyPost throughout the season and won stage 6 into Vire Normandie, moving into the race lead on stage 10 into Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy at the Tour de France. He eventually lost the leader's jersey on the stage 12 climb to Hautacam to four-time overall winner Pogačar, but ended up finishing ninth overall in what was his best Grand Tour performance.

In Kigali, Healy formed part of a chase group that formed on the roads behind Pogačar, which whittled down to just three riders in the closing lap, including Evenepoel and Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose.

Evenepoel eventually rode away from Healy and Skjelmose with 20km remaining in an attempt to close the gap to a solo Pogačar. The pair continued to work together until the final cobbled climb of the Côte de Kimihurura, where Healy dropped the Dane and went on to claim the bronze medal.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

