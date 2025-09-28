'A Tour de France like I had this summer, gave me the extra boost' - Ben Healy earns hard-fought bronze medal for Ireland at Rwanda Worlds

It was a photo to remember for Ireland's Ben Healy as he stood on the podium with the bronze medal hung around his neck next to world champion from Slovenia, Tadej Pogačar, and bronze medallist from Belgium, Remco Evenepoel, at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali.

The 25-year-old credited a newfound self-belief and confidence on a challenging course against the likes of Pogačar and Evenepoel to his stunning performance at the Tour de France this July, where he won a stage and wore the yellow jersey.

"It's a special photo, a lot of the greats in there," Healy said following the podium ceremony at the Kigali Convention Centre.

"I've been progressing year-by-year, just a few percent here and there, and refining the way that I race as well. Definitely, a Tour de France like I had this summer gave me the extra little boost. I knew what I needed to do today. It worked out great."

Healy races for EF Education-EasyPost throughout the season and won stage 6 into Vire Normandie, moving into the race lead on stage 10 into Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy at the Tour de France. He eventually lost the leader's jersey on the stage 12 climb to Hautacam to four-time overall winner Pogačar, but ended up finishing ninth overall in what was his best Grand Tour performance.

In Kigali, Healy formed part of a chase group that formed on the roads behind Pogačar, which whittled down to just three riders in the closing lap, including Evenepoel and Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose.

Evenepoel eventually rode away from Healy and Skjelmose with 20km remaining in an attempt to close the gap to a solo Pogačar. The pair continued to work together until the final cobbled climb of the Côte de Kimihurura, where Healy dropped the Dane and went on to claim the bronze medal.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He described this event as the hardest road race of his career. "It was an insane race. I think the results show that quite well. I managed to pace my effort well and still have something to give at the end," said Healy, noting that only 30 riders finished.

"To be honest, we're all on our hands and knees; it was just to recover any legs left. In my mind, it was all about conserving. You have to focus on yourself. If you dig too deep too early, you pay for it."

Healy highlighted the throngs of fans out on course for the elite men's race, especially at the mid-race Mount Kigali, all out to watch the international peloton competing at the first-ever Road World Championships held in Africa.

"It was incredible, the crowds were insane, and I've never seen a crowd like it. On the podium, too, there were so many people. It was pretty cool."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.