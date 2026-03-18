'I'm going for a more defensive role' - Jasper Philipsen says his chances are 'very small' for Milan-San Remo, tips Wout van Aert as a dark horse

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Belgian expects another Pogačar-Van der Poel duel on Saturday

A close up of Philipsen with his right fist raised in victory
Jasper Philipsen won Nokere Koerse on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen may have finally taken his first victory of 2026 at Nokere Koerse on Wednesday, but the Belgian is still rating his chances of taking a second Milan-San Remo title on Saturday as 'very small'.

"In 2024, I experienced a scenario where I could win. That is certainly possible again, if I can get over the climbs well. Otherwise, you shouldn't go there," Philipsen told Wielerflits.nl.

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Alpecin-Premier Tech won Milan-San Remo in 2023 and 2025 with Mathieu van der Poel, and the Dutch phenom already has three wins to his name this season - Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico - so it's not surprising that Philipsen expects his teammate to be the rider to watch alongside world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

"Due to Tadej Pogačar's dominance, Milan-San Remo has become a slightly different race, I think," Philipsen said. "In the past, riders never really stood out quite so much like he and Mathieu van der Poel do right now. The fact that they can really make the difference and attack right from the Cipressa changes the dynamics of that race a bit."

Nor should any of the capable puncheurs, he suggested. While a two-man race between Pogačar and Van der Poel is the most likely breakaway, there are "many possible scenarios".

While Philipsen showed his speed in Nokere Koerse and Tirreno-Adriatico, he said that following the likes of Van der Poel and Pogačar on the key late climbs of the Cipressa and Poggio in the finale of Milan-San Remo "is a whole different story".

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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