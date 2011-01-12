28 women's teams registered with UCI

The 14 women and 9 men of the AA Drink-Leontien.nl team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI announced today it has completed its registration of the world's professional women's teams for the 2011 season. There was a net gain of one team over 2010 with six new squads joining the ranks and five exiting after last year for a total of 28 registered teams.

The USA gained two teams, with the HTC-Highroad women's team and Diadora-Pasta Zara being registered in the States as opposed to last year's Germany and Lithuania, respectively.

New to the peloton are the Canadian Juvederm-Specialized, ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne (France), Abus Nutrixxion (Germany), two Italian teams - the Kleo Ladies Team and MCipollini-Giordana - and the Dutch team Dolmans Landscaping.

Not continuing were the South African MTN team, Germany's Noris Cycling, Redsun Cycling Team (Belgium), Fenixs-Petrogadgets (Russia) and Team Valdarno (Italy).

In order to be registered with the UCI, women's teams must meet the same criteria as the UCI Continental men's teams, including depositing a bank guarantee. There are no minimum salaries for professional women's teams.

2011 UCI Professional Women's Teams

Kuota Speed Kueens (Aut)

Lotto Honda Team (Bel)

Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team (Bel)

Juvederm - Specialized (Can)

Bizkaia-Durango (Spa)

Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa (Spa)

Lointek (Spa)

ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne (Fra)

Team GSD Gestion (Fra)

Vienne Futuroscope (Fra)

Garmin - Cervelo (GBr)

Abus Nutrixxion (Ger)

China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling (HKg)

Forno d'Asolo Colavita (Ita)

Gauss (Ita)

Kleo Ladies Team (Ita)

S.C. Michela Fanini Rox (Ita)

SC Mcipollini Giordana (Ita)

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Ita)

Vaiano Solaristech (Ita)

AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team (Ned)

Dolmans Landscaping Team (Ned)

Nederland Bloeit (Ned)

Hitec Products - UCK (Nor)

Alriksson Go:Green (Swe)

Diadora - Pasta Zara (USA)

HTC Highroad Women (USA)

Tibco - To The Top (USA)