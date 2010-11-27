Adrie Visser stays with HTC-Highroad

Image 1 of 3 Fast in recent sprints, Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) was sixth in this test against the clock. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) lead the chase on the final section of pave. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Classics and track specialist Adrie Visser has signed a new one-year contract with the women's HTC-Highroad team for 2011 as she looks to build on her successful 2010 season.

The 27-year-old won a stage at the Thüringen Rundfahrt but also impressed with her aggressive riding in the Tour of Flanders, where she finished fifth. Visser also picked up a string of other results, something she is keen to build on in 2011.

“This past year, my first with the team, went very well, with my stage win in the Tour of Thüringen, a spell in yellow in the Tour de L'Aude and second in the Swedish round of the World Cup,” she explained in a statement from the team.

“I had a lot more opportunities than in previous years, and I took them. So that alone is a very good reason for me to stay with HTC-Highroad.”

“I don't have any specific aims for 2011,” Visser indicated. “All I want to do is build on what I achieved in 2010, which was better than 2009.”

HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Ronny Lauke welcomed the news of Visser's extension, pointing out her skills and future development.

“In her first year here, Adrie has already become a backbone of the team and a great support rider,” Lauke said. “And at the same time she's really made progress in her specialist area, the Classics. She's a talented sprinter, too. She can read races well and is an ideal teammate. We're delighted she'll still be with us in 2011.”

HTC-Highroad has recently announced that sprinter Ina-Yoko Teutenberg has signed a new two-year contract, while current German national champion Charlotte Becker will also ride with the hugely successful team in 2011. In October the team announced the signing of Americans Amber Neben and Amanda Miller. They will join Judith Arndt, Evelyn Stevens and Emilia Fahlin as HTC aims to build on another successful season in the women's pro ranks.

