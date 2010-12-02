Lindberg to lead new women's Team ABUS Nutrixxion

Image 1 of 3 Swede Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) on the podium. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 3 Marijn De Vries (Leontien.nl) and Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) look for a reaction after an acceleration. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Germany's Angela Hennig in a small group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

There will be another women's professional team in Germany in 2011. Team ABUS Nutrixxion will present a women's squad in addition to its Continental-ranked men's outfit.

The team will be led by Swedish rider Marie Lindberg. Although she is only 23, she already has four years of professional experience behind her, three with Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung and one with Red Sun Cycling Team.

“Marie's experience in professional cycling is an important building block of the whole team set-up. She has proved in the past that she is more than competitive on international level", team manager Mark Claussmeyer said.

"The whole team will benefit from her experience and I believe that her Swedish easy-going attitude will bring the necessary calmness to the team."

Lindberg finished second in the Swedish national road race this year, and brought in 22 top ten placings over the season. She had one victory at the Belgian one-day race Puivelde-Sint-Niklaas. She would like to continue to concentrate on the Dutch and Belgian races, as well as the Worlds in Copenhagen. The Thüringen Rundfahrt is also on her calendar.

"Even though we will be a small team during our first year, I am certain that together we can achieve really good results", Lindberg said. "I hope that we will have a lot of fun and that our team spirit will help us in decisive situations."