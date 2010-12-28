Arndt renews with HTC-Highroad for two years
German intends to retire after 2012 season
Former world champion and 2004 Olympic silver medalist Judith Arndt has renewed for the next two years with HTC-Highroad, with the 2012 London Olympic Games one final objective of a long and successful career.
"Sometimes a team change is good just to freshen up, but there's nothing better out there than HTC-Highroad," Arndt said. "We've got a very professional environment and management, and I'm very happy to stay here for another two years."
The 34-year-old German also said the continuing presence of compatriot Ina-Yoko Teutenberg at HTC-Highroad was a big factor in remaining on the team, because "when you've got the best sprinter in the world in your line-up, that's always good."
Arndt's big goals for 2011 will be the Spring Classics, the Tour of Italy, in which she finished second this year, and the time trial world championships, in which she has finished on the podium five times since 1997.
"Last season wasn't really bad. I got a lot of good podium places and proved I'm still a world class rider, but it wasn't very satisfying either because I didn't win a lot. I've got a point to prove in 2011 and London will be a big objective in 2012, my last year as a professional."
