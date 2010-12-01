Stevens renews for two years with HTC-Highroad

Image 1 of 3 A 'thumbs up' from the stage winner, Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 The solo break by Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) was the most significant of the stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Victory for Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women), 42 seconds ahead of Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Evelyn Stevens has extended her contract with HTC-Highroad for another two seasons. The 27-year-old American turned professional with the squad in 2010 and enjoyed instant success, taking the national time trial championship and a stage of the Giro Donne.

“The team took an enormous risk in signing me, but this has been an incredible year for me," Stevens said. "I knew it would be challenging, and it's been a lot of hard work, but I've made the right decision.”

The Cyclingnews blogger left a job with investment bank Lehman Brothers in New York in order to pursue her cycling career. In spite of a season filled with personal glory, Stevens singled out her part in helping teammate Judith Arndt to overall victory at the Giro della Toscana as the highlight of her year.

“There were a lot of high points in the year, but maybe the highest was the Giro di Toscana this autumn, which was an awesome team experience all around," Stevens explained.

HTC-Highroad sports director Ronny Lauke was pleased with Stevens’ decision to renew her contract and praised the impact she has had on the team as well as the year-round consistency that saw her finish the year inside the top 25 of the UCI rankings.

“Evelyn had a really impressive rookie pro year,” Lauke said. “The way Evelyn approaches cycling is inspiring for our other riders. Rather than see the pain and suffering sometimes involved in road racing, she'd rather see all of the advantages. We're thrilled she's continuing with HTC-Highroad."

