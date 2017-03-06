2017 Australian Track National Championships – Gallery

After four days of racing on the Anna Meares velodrome, it was South Australia who emerged the top state largely due to its success in the sprints via Matthew Glaetzer, Stephanie Morton, and Patrick Constable. The Olympians forewent the final two rounds of the Track World Cups to focus on the national championships and fine-tune their form ahead of next month's Hong Kong Worlds. Glaetzer won the Kirin and sprint titles while it was Constable winning the sprint title.
With the absence of Anna Meares from the start lists, the opportunity emerged for the women's sprint riders to take on her crown. At the end of the nationals, it was Morton who topped the gold medal tally while Kaarle McCulloch put out a reminder of her top speed with gold in the Keirin.
The team sprint title went to Pat Constable, Matt Glaetzer and Ben Scholl, and Stephanie Morton and Rikki Belder in the women's race.
In the endurance events, Cam Meyer made a successful return to the track nationals as he rode in the Western Australian team that claimed gold in the team pursuit and then won the points race. The 29-year-old also claimed silver in the individual pursuit behind Jordan Kerby who is making a returning to the track.
Gold medals in the men's events also went to Sam Welsford in the scratch, and Nicholas Yallouris in the time trial.
Meanwhile, Amy Cure (Wiggle High5) won gold in the scratch and points events, Rebecca Wiasak the individual pursuit, and Breanna Hargrave the time trial. Finally, the women's team pursuit title went to Alex Manly, Chloe Moran, Danielle McKinnirey and Breanna Hargrave of South Australia.
Click or swipe through the gallery for a closer look at the winners from the 2017 Australian national track championships.
