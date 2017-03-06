2017 Australian Track National Championships – Gallery

Image 1 of 45 South Australia were the champion team after the 2017 nationals (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 45 New Cycling Australia chairSteve Bracks chats with Gary Sutton (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 45 Stephen Hall, Sam Welsford, Cameron Meyer, and Michael Freiberg won the team pursuit gold medal (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 45 Stephen Hall, Sam Welsford, Cameron Meyer, and Michael Freiberg riding to gold (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 45 Sam Welsford, in rainbows, leading the team pursuit squad off and to gold medal success (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 6 of 45 Steph Morton (South Australia) in the women's sprint (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 45 Cam Meyer (Western Australia) in the scratch race (Image credit: John After an absence of over a quarter century, the Australian national track championships returned to Brisbane for the first competitive outing on the 2018 Commonwealth Games velodrome.

After four days of racing on the Anna Meares velodrome, it was South Australia who emerged the top state largely due to its success in the sprints via Matthew Glaetzer, Stephanie Morton, and Patrick Constable. The Olympians forewent the final two rounds of the Track World Cups to focus on the national championships and fine-tune their form ahead of next month's Hong Kong Worlds. Glaetzer won the Kirin and sprint titles while it was Constable winning the sprint title.

With the absence of Anna Meares from the start lists, the opportunity emerged for the women's sprint riders to take on her crown. At the end of the nationals, it was Morton who topped the gold medal tally while Kaarle McCulloch put out a reminder of her top speed with gold in the Keirin.

The team sprint title went to Pat Constable, Matt Glaetzer and Ben Scholl, and Stephanie Morton and Rikki Belder in the women's race.

In the endurance events, Cam Meyer made a successful return to the track nationals as he rode in the Western Australian team that claimed gold in the team pursuit and then won the points race. The 29-year-old also claimed silver in the individual pursuit behind Jordan Kerby who is making a returning to the track.

Gold medals in the men's events also went to Sam Welsford in the scratch, and Nicholas Yallouris in the time trial.

Meanwhile, Amy Cure (Wiggle High5) won gold in the scratch and points events, Rebecca Wiasak the individual pursuit, and Breanna Hargrave the time trial. Finally, the women's team pursuit title went to Alex Manly, Chloe Moran, Danielle McKinnirey and Breanna Hargrave of South Australia.

