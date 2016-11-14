Anna Meares Velodrome officially opened
Venue to host track racing at 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Anna Meares, the most decorated female track cyclist of all time, recently announced her retirement from the sport after a 15-year career but was back on the bike as she opened the eponymous $59-million velodrome in the Brisbane suburb of Chandler that will host the 2018 Commonwealth Games track events.
Meares had the honour of riding the first laps of the new velodrome which has opened 12-months ahead of schedule and will seat 4,000 spectators.
"It's a beautiful track it's going to create a wonderful atmosphere for the Commonwealth Games 2018," Meares was reported as saying at the velodrome where she was also announced as an ambassador for the games.
"It's very exciting for me, my involvement's going to be all about encouraging Australia and all of Australians to come out. There's so much, not just sport, to be involved with."
During her career, Meares won five Commonwealth Games gold medals between 2006 and 2014, and eight in total.
Among those in attendance at the opening of the velodrome was Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and Cycling Queensland chief executive Sean Muir.
"Anna has been to countless Olympics and Commonwealth Games, she's been a multi-world champion at Olympic Games and a Commonwealth Games champion," Muir said of the the new track which he believes will be a "game changer" for the sport.
"She is the greatest female track cyclist of all time and what better way to honour her in her retirement, by naming the first Queensland indoor velodrome after her."
The first competitive event to take place at the velodrome will be the 2017 Australian track national championships in March.
