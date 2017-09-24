2017 UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race highlights - Video

Chantal Blaak (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On a sunbathed Saturday afternoon in Bergen, Chantal Blaak rode into the rainbow jersey as her Dutch team dominated the women's world championships road race.

In the time trial, the Netherlands went one-two with Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen to ensure they would start as heavy favourites in the road race. Despite a late crash, Blaak took it upon herself to ensure a famous double for the oranje and the biggest win of her career.Van Vleuten and van der Breggen carried their form into the road race and both finished top-ten.

Australian Katrin Garfoot won the race for silver, to add to her bronze in the TT, while defending champion Amalie Dideriksen was valiant in sprinting for bronze.