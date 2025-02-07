12-race calendar for 2025-2026 Cyclocross World Cup reveals seven dates in Belgium, return to Sardinia

Koksijde returns to the series on same weekend as Antwerpen

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM JANUARY 03 LR Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions and Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease A Bike compete during the 18th X2O Trofee Cyclocross Vlaamse Duinencross Koksijde 2025 Womens Elite on January 03 2025 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) rides behind Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Glowi) as they battle the sand for podium spots at January's X2O Trophee race in Koksijde (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2025-2026 UCI Cyclocross World Cup calendar will replicate a 12-race series for a second season, with a return to Koksijde and a second try at a new round in Sardinia after the Italian race was cancelled due to extreme weather last December. 

Along with Flanders Classics, the UCI confirmed that races in Bensaçon and Dublin will not return, and the stop in Hulst was vacated for the Dutch city to host the Cyclocross World Championships, January 30-February 1, 2026. 

