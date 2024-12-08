Cabras Cyclocross World Cup cancelled due to extreme winds

Damage caused to the course by the storm leading to the cancellation of the Cabras Cyclocross World Cup

The third round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup, held in Cabras, on the west coast of Sardinia, was cancelled today due to extreme winds. The extreme weather yesterday and overnight wreaked havoc on the course on the beach of Is Arutas.

A powerful storm struck the island on Saturday, unleashing heavy rainfall. Beginning Saturday night, orange wind alerts and yellow rain warnings were issued for the region. By Sunday morning, gusts of wind reaching nearly 100 kilometers per hour persisted, toppling barriers and tents, and posing potential risks to riders and spectators.

The UCI along with the race organizers issued a statement around 11 am local time announcing the cancellation of the women’s and men’s races scheduled to start at 1:40 pm

“Due to the heavy storm that is hitting Is Arutas (Cabras) and the rest of Sardinia, it has been decided to cancel the third World Cup event of the season. The local organizing committee, Flanders Classics, the municipality of Cabras, the UCI and the security services have agreed with this decision as it has not been possible to guarantee the safety of the riders, staff, volunteers and the public,” UCI stated in a release.

The conditions could not allow a postponement and the only Cyclocross World Cup held in Italy has to be cancelled.

“Furthermore, taking into account the weather forecast for the next few hours and the sunset at 5 pm, it is not possible to foresee a postponement of the two scheduled races. Ensuring the safety of our athletes, fans and all the staff remains our top priority in making this necessary decision. We thank all the parties involved for their understanding and cooperation.”

To make matters worse for the local organizers, a fire caused by a lightning strike, destroyed the organization's makeshift bar and dining room, as well as the press room as reported by Het Nieuwsblad.

After the first two Cyclocross World Cup rounds, Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Trek Lions), who has already won the World Cup trophy twice in the Women Elite category, is once again in the lead, neck and neck with her Dutch compatriot Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease A Bike) - both on 70 points.

Belgium's Michael Vanthourenhout has a small margin over his compatriot and Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal teammate Eli Iserbyt (65 points compared to 62) in the Men Elite rankings.

The fourth round of the UCI World Cup will take place in Namur, Belgium on December 15, 2024.