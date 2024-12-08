Cabras Cyclocross World Cup cancelled due to extreme winds

Weather wreak havoc on course in Sardinia

ORISTANO ITALY DECEMBER 08 Detail of the damage caused to the circuit by the storm leading to the cancellation of the race on December 08 2024 in Oristano Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Damage caused to the course by the storm leading to the cancellation of the Cabras Cyclocross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup, held in Cabras, on the west coast of Sardinia, was cancelled today due to extreme winds.  The extreme weather yesterday and overnight wreaked havoc on the course on the beach of Is Arutas.

A powerful storm struck the island on Saturday, unleashing heavy rainfall. Beginning Saturday night, orange wind alerts and yellow rain warnings were issued for the region. By Sunday morning, gusts of wind reaching nearly 100 kilometers per hour persisted, toppling barriers and tents, and posing potential risks to riders and spectators.

