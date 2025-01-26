Michael Vanthourenhout wins Cyclocross World Cup overall, hopes Belgians sweep podium at Worlds

Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout of Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines celebrates at podium as 2024-2025 World Cup overall winner after second place in Hoogerheide

The rivals of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) admitted that he was ‘too strong’ on Sunday, the Dutchman riding away to take a dominant victory in the final World Cup round at Hoogerheide.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) was left chasing alone and finished 1:42 behind Van der Poel in second place. However, Vanthourenhout was the most consistent rider in all 11 rounds of the World Cup, winning two early races, and on Sunday secured the series title. But five times Van der Poel raced in World Cups and impressed with victories in all five starts.

“I went to follow him, but it wasn’t possible today,” said Vanthourenhout. “When he went, I wanted to ride towards him, but you could see straight away that he was much too strong.

“I then rode the entire race in second place, which was also very difficult."

Belgian Vanthourenhout expects a battle on the terrain to unfold at next week’s World Championships in Liévin, with the field now more than a battle with Van der Poel. The Belgian squad had one open slot in the nine-rider roster and Wout van Aert announced today he would accept that spot.

In the men's elite lineup to thwart a seventh title for Dutchman Van der Poel, Vanthourenhout and Van Aert will ride with Toon Aerts, Eli Isyerbyt, Thibau Nys, Laurens Sweeck, Niels Vandeputte, Emiel Verstraynge and Joran Wyseure.

From that list, Van Aert has won the elite 'cross world title three times (2016-2018), and three others have been on the podium - Aerts, Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It'll be a tough cross and that's the best thing for the World Championship. That's the most fair," Vanthourenhout said. "I hope to start with good legs on Sunday, then I can compete for that podium. Today was good and I hope it's the same next week."

Meanwhile, former European and Belgium national champion, Iserbyt has enjoyed only one World Cup win this year as he tried to overcome nerve problems in his leg.

The Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines rider said that pain while running uphill meant he missed the battle for third place at Hoogerheide, finishing 2:33 down in sixth place, behind fellow Belgians Aerts and Wyseure.

“I had a little trouble with my leg. After 25 minutes it became better, but the running part was a bit too hard for me. I went over the top and felt that I had to slow my rhythm a bit," he said.

“That stretch of running uphill I felt it coming. Running uphill is always a weak point. The flat runs work, but I did see in the second half that the pace was definitely there.

“Muddy courses are a bit of a drama for me at the moment.”

Aerts and Wyseure finished second and third, respectively, in the World Cup standings, the duo separated by 36 points, giving Belgian riders a podium sweep, something they hope to accomplish in Liévin.

Four-time World Championship medallist Lars van der Haar, who completed the men’s podium in Hoogerheide for his Baloise Glowi Lions team, said that if the conditions are similar for Sunday’s World Championships, then the tactics should ‘really easy’ against the Belgians.

“Michael [Vanthourenhout] went at a really good moment so I really couldn’t follow him and then I just decided to wait until the final two laps to try an all or nothing. It was a race where you just had to focus on yourself and in that group [fighting for third], I had a little bit left in the tank,” he added.

“If the World Championship is like this and muddy, then the tactics are going to be really easy. If it’s fast, then it gets more tactical.”