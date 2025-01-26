Michael Vanthourenhout wins Cyclocross World Cup overall, hopes Belgians sweep podium at Worlds

By
published

Wout van Aert back in mix for Belgian team to upend Mathieu van der Poel in Liévin

Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout of Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines celebrates at podium as 2024-2025 World Cup overall winner after second place in Hoogerheide
Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout of Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines celebrates at podium as 2024-2025 World Cup overall winner after second place in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The rivals of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) admitted that he was ‘too strong’ on Sunday, the Dutchman riding away to take a dominant victory in the final World Cup round at Hoogerheide.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) was left chasing alone and finished 1:42 behind Van der Poel in second place. However, Vanthourenhout was the most consistent rider in all 11 rounds of the World Cup, winning two early races, and on Sunday secured the series title. But five times Van der Poel raced in World Cups and impressed with victories in all five starts.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.