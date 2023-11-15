PostNL rumoured as new co-title sponsor for Team dsm-firmenich

Charlotte Kool shows off the leader's jersey of the Simac Ladies Tour as Team dsm-firmenich is introduced before stage 1

Team dsm-firmenich is set to undergo yet another rebranding - according to reports from the Netherlands, PostNL is set to join as another title sponsor in the new year.

PostNL, the Netherland’s largest postal and parcel delivery company, should be formally announced later in November as a major sponsor through 2026, according to Wielerflits. The new tandem of corporate sponsors would support the men’s and women’s WorldTour programmes as well as the U23 team.

Earlier in 2023, Team DSM became Team dsm-firmenich for both the men's and women's squads following the merger and launch of dsm-firmenich. The men’s WorldTeam debuted their new jerseys at the Tour de France, while the women’s team carried the new look at the Giro Donne.

Details of the new team name and branding were not available at this early date, but Dutch news outlets speculated that orange would be incorporated into the new look for the teams, as it is one of PostNL's corporate colours. This past season the transition from Team DSM to Team dsm-firmenich retained predominantly black and blue jersey with a distinctive two-striped design.

PostNL has been involved with sports sponsorships in the past, recently with mountain biking teams and as a partner with Marathon Amsterdam. Wielerflits noted that PostNL has been searching for a major sports sponsorship.

It now seems apparent that a high-profile cycling partnership fit the company’s objectives related to ‘movement and sustainability’. It also gives the delivery company, which has seen its parcel and e-commerce business grow internationally, broader visibility with the WorldTour teams competing at Grand Tours and big events well beyond the borders of the Netherlands and neighboring Belgium.

For 2024, Team dsm-firmenich added Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen to its men’s roster in a three-year deal. French riders Romain Bardet and Warren Barguil continue as the GC leaders, with a flock of young, up-and-coming riders gaining Grand Tour experience this past season, including Matthew Dinham, Oscar Onley and Kevin Vermaerke.

Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool will continue to lead the women’s WorldTour squad, Kool leading the way in 2023 with 13 of the team’s 18 wins in a breakthrough season. The team recently added a trio of riders to support their top sprinters, Italian Rachele Barbieri and British U23 riders Josie Nelson and Abi Smith.