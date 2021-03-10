Vincenzo Nibali's Trek Emonda SLR 9 eTap Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Vincenzo Nibali's Trek Émonda SLR 9 eTap Disc (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 The frame is painted in the team's new signature two-tone colour swatch: Trek-Segafredo Navy Smoke/Viper Red (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 A slammed 110mm XXX Blendr stem adds some aggression to the cockpit assembly (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Nibali has opted to use the now-discontinued Bontrager Montrose Pro carbon saddle in place of the standard-issue Aelous Pro perch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 The bike follows the contemporary integration philosophy to the max (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 For 2021, Trek-Segafredo has teamed up with Wahoo to take care of all their GPS and data harvesting needs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Nibali uses the Wahoo Elemnt Roam cycling computer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 SRAM's top-of-the-range Red eTap hydraulic brake system which bites down onto 160/140mm front/rear Centreline X Road two-piece rotors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 The Shark's Émonda SLR is built around a full SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-Speed groupset (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 172.5mm carbon cranks drive a 52/39T, 10-33T chainset configuration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 The crankset is fitted with a direct-mount SRAM AXS Quarq power meter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 12mm front/rear thru-axles feature removable levers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Two years into his Trek-Segafredo contract and Vincenzo Nibali has fully embraced the disc-brake concept after sticking primarily with rim brakes while racing for his previous team, Bahrain-Merida. The Italian has been using the disc-brake-only Trek Émonda SLR since its global launch in June last year but has experienced mixed success on the racing front including a disappointing 2020 Giro d'Italia where he finished 7th, over eight minutes behind winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Nibali opened his 2021 account at the first European stage race of the season, Etoile de Bessèges before bagging more valuable racing miles at UAE Tour as he hopes to reach peak form ahead of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Olympic Games later this year.

As a team, Trek-Segafredo will have access to four bikes throughout the season: the Madone, Domane, SpeedConcept and the Émonda pictured here. Adorned in the team's new signature two-tone colour swatch, Trek-Segafredo Navy Smoke/Viper Red, Nibali's Émonda is constructed from the company's OCLV 800 Series carbon fibre - a higher-modulus carbon-fibre layup that is said to 30 per cent stronger than the OCLV 700 used on the previous model.

Visually, the bike is garnished in a balanced compendium of graphics ranging from sponsor logos from Pirelli and SRAM to the bikemaker's name emblazoned across the downtube. It certainly is a beautiful machine and follows the contemporary road-bike design cues of cable integration to the max.

At 1.81m tall, Nibali straddles the lines in terms of Trek's recommended bike sizing fit system and has naturally opted to use a 56cm frame owing to the responsive character of the shorter headtube's lower cockpit arrangement - no surprises given his descending ability and extraordinary bike-handling skills.

In terms of build, the Émonda SLR features a full SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-Speed groupset complete with 172.5mm carbon cranks that propel a 52/39T, 10-33T chainset configuration. Braking performance is handled by SRAM's top-of-the-range Red eTap hydraulic brake system which bites down onto 160/140mm front/rear Centreline X Road two-piece rotors.

The build differs somewhat from the off-the-shelf version as Nibali is known for being very meticulous when it comes to his setup and component choices. As a result, the stock integrated bar-stem has been ditched in favour of a Bontrager Pro IsoCore VR-CF handlebar (most likely 40cm in width) and a slammed 110mm XXX Blendr stem combo, with satellite shifters neatly integrated into the drop bar tape assembly. In a surprise move the Shark has also elected to use the now-discontinued Bontrager Montrose Pro carbon saddle in place of the standard-issue Aelous Pro perch.

Representing a change for 2021, Trek-Segafredo has looked to Wahoo to take care of all their GPS and data harvesting needs with Nibali opting for the brand's Elemnt Roam cycling computer. In the current configuration, the bike rolls on deep-section 60mm Bontrager Aeolus XXX 6 Disc tubular wheels shod in 25C Pirelli P-Zero tubular tyres. The 12mm front/rear thru-axles feature removable levers, which make for a clean and integrated aero aesthetic.

Ancilliary build elements comprise Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100 pedals, a brace of Bontrager XXX bottle cages and Enervit-branded Elite Fly bidons.

