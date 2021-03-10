Vincenzo Nibali's Trek Emonda SLR 9 eTap Disc - Gallery
The bike the Italian will use throughout the 2021 season as he targets the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Olympic Games
Two years into his Trek-Segafredo contract and Vincenzo Nibali has fully embraced the disc-brake concept after sticking primarily with rim brakes while racing for his previous team, Bahrain-Merida. The Italian has been using the disc-brake-only Trek Émonda SLR since its global launch in June last year but has experienced mixed success on the racing front including a disappointing 2020 Giro d'Italia where he finished 7th, over eight minutes behind winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.
Nibali opened his 2021 account at the first European stage race of the season, Etoile de Bessèges before bagging more valuable racing miles at UAE Tour as he hopes to reach peak form ahead of the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Olympic Games later this year.
As a team, Trek-Segafredo will have access to four bikes throughout the season: the Madone, Domane, SpeedConcept and the Émonda pictured here. Adorned in the team's new signature two-tone colour swatch, Trek-Segafredo Navy Smoke/Viper Red, Nibali's Émonda is constructed from the company's OCLV 800 Series carbon fibre - a higher-modulus carbon-fibre layup that is said to 30 per cent stronger than the OCLV 700 used on the previous model.
- WorldTour bikes: All the bikes and tech in the 2021 pro peloton
Visually, the bike is garnished in a balanced compendium of graphics ranging from sponsor logos from Pirelli and SRAM to the bikemaker's name emblazoned across the downtube. It certainly is a beautiful machine and follows the contemporary road-bike design cues of cable integration to the max.
At 1.81m tall, Nibali straddles the lines in terms of Trek's recommended bike sizing fit system and has naturally opted to use a 56cm frame owing to the responsive character of the shorter headtube's lower cockpit arrangement - no surprises given his descending ability and extraordinary bike-handling skills.
In terms of build, the Émonda SLR features a full SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-Speed groupset complete with 172.5mm carbon cranks that propel a 52/39T, 10-33T chainset configuration. Braking performance is handled by SRAM's top-of-the-range Red eTap hydraulic brake system which bites down onto 160/140mm front/rear Centreline X Road two-piece rotors.
- Wahoo Fitness: range, details, pricing and specifications
- Trek road bikes: range, details, pricing and specifications
The build differs somewhat from the off-the-shelf version as Nibali is known for being very meticulous when it comes to his setup and component choices. As a result, the stock integrated bar-stem has been ditched in favour of a Bontrager Pro IsoCore VR-CF handlebar (most likely 40cm in width) and a slammed 110mm XXX Blendr stem combo, with satellite shifters neatly integrated into the drop bar tape assembly. In a surprise move the Shark has also elected to use the now-discontinued Bontrager Montrose Pro carbon saddle in place of the standard-issue Aelous Pro perch.
Representing a change for 2021, Trek-Segafredo has looked to Wahoo to take care of all their GPS and data harvesting needs with Nibali opting for the brand's Elemnt Roam cycling computer. In the current configuration, the bike rolls on deep-section 60mm Bontrager Aeolus XXX 6 Disc tubular wheels shod in 25C Pirelli P-Zero tubular tyres. The 12mm front/rear thru-axles feature removable levers, which make for a clean and integrated aero aesthetic.
Ancilliary build elements comprise Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100 pedals, a brace of Bontrager XXX bottle cages and Enervit-branded Elite Fly bidons.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Vincenzo Nibali's Trek Émonda SLR 9 eTap Disc.
|Frame
|Trek Émonda Ultralight SLR, 800 Series OCLV Carbon
|Groupset
|SRAM RED eTap AXS
|Brakes
|SRAM RED eTap AXS, hydraulic, 160/140mm
|Wheelset
|Bontrager Aeolus XXX 6 Disc tubular
|Stem
|Bontrager XXX Blendr (110mm, -7-degrees)
|Handlebars
|Bontrager Pro IsoCore VR-CF
|Power Meter
|SRAM AXS Quarq PM-RED-1-D1
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
|Saddle
|Bontrager Montrose Pro Carbon
|Tyres
|Pirelli P-Zero Tubular
|Computer
|Wahoo Element Roam
|Bottle cages
|Bontrager XXX
|Bottles
|Elite Fly
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.