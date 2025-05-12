Recommended reading

Modern cycling about 'watts and data' rather than strategy and improvisation, says Vincenzo Nibali

Two-time Giro d'Italia winner rates Giulio Ciccone as a potential podium finisher at this year's race

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 09 LR Exprofessional cyclist Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and David Lappartient President of the UCI World Tour during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana UCIWT on May 09 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Two-time Giro d'Italia winner and current race ambassador Vincenzo Nibali in Albania for the Grande Partenza of the 2025 Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali has said that modern cycling is "all about watts and data", with less emphasis on tactics and racecraft than there was during his racing career.

The Italian, speaking to Spanish paper Marca, gave his opinion on modern cycling as well as the ongoing Giro d'Italia, which started in Albania on Friday.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

