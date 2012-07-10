Tour de France rider galleries: Matthew Goss
A photographic timeline from Liège to Paris
‘Gossy’ has the palmares to demand complete trust and support from his team mates when it comes to a bunch sprint. He’s won a silver medal at last year’s world championships, won Milan San-Remo, a stage of the Giro d’Italia and while he doesn’t win a lot, what he does win is big.
Related Articles
Video: Matthew Goss on his Scott Foil bike
Goss refining lead out for the Tour de France in Slovenia
Goss a focus in Orica-GreenEdge Tour de France squad
Goss planning to race all the way to Paris
Tour de France rider galleries
Goss' green jersey intentions hinge on Stage 3
Goss not giving up on green jersey
Orica – GreenEdge has brought a team to the Tour with the experience and ability of rivalling the best lead-out trains but Goss needs to show he can win against a Tour de France field - when each sprinter is at the top of their form. He’s got the speed to do it however this is the first year for the Australian team and while many of them are individually experienced in performing lead-outs, it still only six months since they first began riding together.
Goss will have to use every sprint opportunity to the maximum if he’s to challenge the likes of Peter Sagan (Liquigas – Cannondale), Mark Cavendish (Sky Procycling) and Andrè Greipel (Lotto Belisol) for the green jersey. Unlike Sagan he won’t capture many points when the race hits the mountains but if he can accumulate more points through bunch finishes, he won’t have to.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy