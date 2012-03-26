Video: Matthew Goss on his Scott Foil bike

Image 1 of 3 Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) heads onto the leader's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Matt Goss (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Australia's Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) has recently moved back to using Scott bikes and explains exactly why he thinks his new Foil is the best in the world, in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews.

Goss used Scott bikes in 2010 when he rode for HTC-Highroad, initially using the Addict before switching to a prototype that eventually became the Foil that he discusses. He also talks about the tweaks that needed to be made ahead of the cobbled classics that have now started.