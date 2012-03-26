Trending

Video: Matthew Goss on his Scott Foil bike

Australian sprinter hails it as the best in the world

Image 1 of 3

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) heads onto the leader's podium

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) heads onto the leader's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Matt Goss (GreenEDGE)

Matt Goss (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Australia's Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) has recently moved back to using Scott bikes and explains exactly why he thinks his new Foil is the best in the world, in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews.

Related Articles

Cavendish on Goss, rainbow jersey and Tour de France

Goss: GreenEdge doing a "pretty good job" in first year

Video: Goss confident ahead of Gent-Wevelgem

Goss used Scott bikes in 2010 when he rode for HTC-Highroad, initially using the Addict before switching to a prototype that eventually became the Foil that he discusses. He also talks about the tweaks that needed to be made ahead of the cobbled classics that have now started.

 