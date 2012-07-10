Tour de France rider galleries
Documenting the standout riders from this year's Tour
Some of the greatest moments in sport are best viewed, not by the roadside as the peloton speeds along too quickly to appreciate the expression their faces but in stills - where the smallest detail can be captured. The following galleries have been compiled by Cyclingnews to share these moments which may have been missed while watching it roadside or in front of the television.
The riders in this select group have been chosen for their standout performances in previous editions with additional members included as they head into their favoured terrain.
Galleries will be updated following each stage’s completion and will include general classification contenders like Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) while the odds-on favourites to animate the race such as stage one’s winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will no doubt fill the photographer’s memory cards with hundreds of images. Fast-men in the sprints will be represented by Mark Cavendish (Sky Procycling) and Matt Goss (Orica - GreenEdge).
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
Mark Cavendish (Sky Procycling)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)
Fränk Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
