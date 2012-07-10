Tour de France rider galleries

Image 1 of 9 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) attacked on the final climb with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in tow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 9 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sits up and takes it all in. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Cadel Evans (BMC) starts his Tour defence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was impressive (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) on the climb to La Planche des Belles Filles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 World champion Mark Cavendish was all smiles on the stage 4 start line, but he was in a decidedly different mood at the finish having crashed heavily with 2.5km to go. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 9 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 9 RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Franck Schleck relax before the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: AFP)

Some of the greatest moments in sport are best viewed, not by the roadside as the peloton speeds along too quickly to appreciate the expression their faces but in stills - where the smallest detail can be captured. The following galleries have been compiled by Cyclingnews to share these moments which may have been missed while watching it roadside or in front of the television.

The riders in this select group have been chosen for their standout performances in previous editions with additional members included as they head into their favoured terrain.

Galleries will be updated following each stage’s completion and will include general classification contenders like Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) while the odds-on favourites to animate the race such as stage one’s winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will no doubt fill the photographer’s memory cards with hundreds of images. Fast-men in the sprints will be represented by Mark Cavendish (Sky Procycling) and Matt Goss (Orica - GreenEdge).

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Mark Cavendish (Sky Procycling)

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Matt Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Fränk Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)