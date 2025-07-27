Tour de France Femmes 2025: All the yellow cards, fines, and penalties

Thalita de Jong and her Human Powered Health DS received penalties for unauthorised feeding on stage 2

The Tour de France Femmes is underway, and with it has come the return of the jury report, the daily update on punishments doled out to riders and teams throughout the race.

Each day, the UCI commissaires at the race cast their eye over the goings on in the peloton as the race makes its way across from the Grand Départ in Brittany to Châtel, Alps, from July 26-August 3. The eagle-eyed jury can spot a sticky bottle or a rider illegally littering from a mile off.

More dangerous infractions are also penalised, with commissaires now able to enforce cycling's new yellow card system. Two yellow cards within 30 days result in a rider being disqualified from the race and receiving a seven-day suspension, while three yellow cards within the same 30-day period lead to a 14-day ban.

The first fines for the nine-day Grand Tour were issued on Stage 2 to both the Human Powered Health team director and rider Thalita de Jong for feeding at kilometre 18. In stage races, feeding is only permitted after the first 20 kilometres. On the same stage, the Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi DS received a fine for irregular assistance of a rider.

Read on for the complete list of yellow cards, fines, and penalties at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, as well as a list of infractions that could see a rider handed a yellow card.

Yellow cards, fines, and penalties at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes

Stage 2

Thalita de Jong (Human Powered Health) - 100CHF fine for unauthorised feeding - stage race, in the first 20 km (km 18)

Human Powered Health DS Clark Sheehan - 200CHF fine for unauthorised feeding - stage race, in the first 20 km (km 18)

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi DS Ion Lazkano - 500CHF fine for irregular assistance of a rider

Infringements that can result in yellow cards

3.4 - Rider taking off mandatory helmet during the race.

4.2.1 - Hand sling between teammates.

4.2.2 - Hand sling between riders from different teams.

4.3 - Pushing off against car, motorcycle, rider; rider pushing another rider.

4.6 - Rider holding onto vehicle or mechanical intervention from a moving vehicle.

4.7 - Sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle.

4.9 - Follower leaning out of a vehicle or holding equipment outside a vehicle.

4.10 - Unauthorised feeding (4.10.1 – 4.10.2 – 4.10.3 – 4.10.4 – 4.10.5 – 4.10.6)

4.11 - Irregular feeding (“sticky bottle” or feeding outside feed zone, etc.).

4.12 - Non-compliance with the article 2.3.025 by a team assistant during feeding

5.1 - Irregular sprint, deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider.

5.2 - Rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders

6.1 - Obstruction by a rider or vehicle in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle

6.3 - Breach of regulations or guidelines concerning vehicle movements during the race or failure to comply with the instructions of commissaires and/or the organisation

6.4 – Interviewing a rider during the race.

6.5 - Interviewing a sport director during the last 10 kilometres of a race or conducting the interview from a car rather than a motorbike.

7.1 - Deviation from the race route constituting an advantage, attempting to be placed without having covered the entire race route.

7.6 - Use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race route.

7.7 - Passing through a level crossing that is closed or in the process of closing (lights flashing and/or audible warnings).

7.9 - Using a non-compliant position or point of support on the bicycle that represents a danger to the rider or competitors.

8.1 - Failing to respect the instructions of the organiser or commissaires.

8.2.1 – Assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, blow with the helmet, knee, elbow, shoulder, foot or hand, etc.), or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others (between riders)

8.2.2 - Assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, blow with the helmet, knee, elbow, shoulder, foot or hand, etc.), or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others (directed at any other person, including spectators).

8.3 - Rider or team staff disposing of waste or other objects outside of litter zones. (adapted also to one-day events since April 1)

