Tour de France bikes: Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Rigoberto Urán and a number of his EF Education First teammates were racing aboard the recently launched Cannondale SuperSix Evo at this year's Tour de France, a bike first seen at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.

While some of his team opted for disc brakes, Urán’s first choice race bike is fitted with Dura-Ace direct mount rim brakes, despite claims that the new Hi-Mod disc frameset can be built very closely to the 6.8kg UCI minimum weight limit.

Interestingly, a rim-brake-equipped SuperSix Evo isn’t available in Cannondale’s range-topping Hi-Mod frame layup, meaning Urán’s frameset is the same ‘standard’ carbon frame you can buy as a complete build for around £2000 – albeit with considerably higher-spec components. It’s reassuring to know the apparent lesser quality frame can still perform to the standards of a WorldTour professional and can be ridden to a top-10 finish at the Tour de France.

Cannondale offer an aerodynamic integrated bar and stem combo for the SuperSix but the tight corners involved in internal routing can affect the light-action feel of mechanical brakes. As such, it’s little surprise to see Urán running a traditional FSA bar and stem combo, which measure 380mm and 120mm, respectively.

The EF Education First team were running Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components paired with Cannondale’s own lightweight SISL2 crankset with 53/38 chainrings. While team sponsor FSA make their own PowerBox power meter, made in conjunction with Power2Max, EF Education First seem to have gone straight to source, by fitting Urán's bike with a Power2Max NG, which has claims of offering twice the accuracy.

Rigoberto Urán's Cannondale Supersix Evo full bike specifications

Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901

Crankset: Cannondale Hollowgram SiSL2

Wheelset: Vision Metron tubular

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa G+, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA

Handlebar tape: Prologo

Stem: FSA OS-99 hybrid

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 CPC

Seat post: Cannondale Hollowgram Knot27

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

