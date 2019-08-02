Trending

Tour de France bikes: Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Rim brakes reign supreme for Colombian

Image 1 of 17

Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale Supersix Evo that was ridden to 7th place at this year's Tour de France

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 2 of 17

Uran's FSA handlebars are pretty narrow at just 38cm wide

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 3 of 17

The Supersix Evo logo adorns the top tube in a subtle yet effective way

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 4 of 17

Tacx Ciro cages have been neatly colour-matched to EF Education First's pink branding

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 5 of 17

Shimano aren't a sponsor, but EF Education First's bikes are equipped with Dura-Ace Di2 components

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 6 of 17

Uran opts for rim brakes, even at the sacrifice of Cannondale's Hi-Mod carbon lay up. More on that below

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 7 of 17

Although weight has clearly been a priority, Uran still chooses the large Garmin Edge 1030 computer

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 8 of 17

The FSA handlebars are wrapped with Prologo tape, finished off with a sponsor-pleasing logo that serves no purpose other than TV exposure

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 9 of 17

The Prologo Nago C3 CPC saddle features a wrath of textured finishing in order to prevent sliding back and forth

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 10 of 17

Along with the bike's Vision Metron tubular wheels, Uran is running Vision specific brake pads in the Shimano R9100 calipers

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 11 of 17

A simple addition to Uran's name tag differentiates his first and second choice bikes, and a simple marker pen simplifies the mechanic's job when setting saddle height

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 12 of 17

Paired with the Vision tubulars, the team were running Vittoria's previous-generation Corsa G+ tubular tyres, rather than the Graphene 2.0 tyres launched last year

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 13 of 17

An 11-32 Ultegra cassette was fitted for Uran ahead of the second Pyrenean stage

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 14 of 17

While the disc brake bikes were treated to pink direct mount derailleur hangers, Uran had to make do with the stock two-part system

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 15 of 17

Rather than use FSA's own PowerBox powermeter, EF have gone straight to source with the Power2Max NG

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 16 of 17

Dura-Ace Di2 is paired with Cannondale's lightweight SISL2 crankset and 53/38 chainrings from FSA

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 17 of 17

A lightweight carbon fibre plate is used to house the Di2 junction box in the down tube - a classy finishing touch

(Image credit: Josh Evans)

Rigoberto Urán and a number of his EF Education First teammates were racing aboard the recently launched Cannondale SuperSix Evo at this year's Tour de France, a bike first seen at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.

While some of his team opted for disc brakes, Urán’s first choice race bike is fitted with Dura-Ace direct mount rim brakes, despite claims that the new Hi-Mod disc frameset can be built very closely to the 6.8kg UCI minimum weight limit.

Interestingly, a rim-brake-equipped SuperSix Evo isn’t available in Cannondale’s range-topping Hi-Mod frame layup, meaning Urán’s frameset is the same ‘standard’ carbon frame you can buy as a complete build for around £2000 – albeit with considerably higher-spec components. It’s reassuring to know the apparent lesser quality frame can still perform to the standards of a WorldTour professional and can be ridden to a top-10 finish at the Tour de France.

Cannondale offer an aerodynamic integrated bar and stem combo for the SuperSix but the tight corners involved in internal routing can affect the light-action feel of mechanical brakes. As such, it’s little surprise to see Urán running a traditional FSA bar and stem combo, which measure 380mm and 120mm, respectively.

The EF Education First team were running Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 components paired with Cannondale’s own lightweight SISL2 crankset with 53/38 chainrings. While team sponsor FSA make their own PowerBox power meter, made in conjunction with Power2Max, EF Education First seem to have gone straight to source, by fitting Urán's bike with a Power2Max NG, which has claims of offering twice the accuracy.

Rigoberto Urán's Cannondale Supersix Evo full bike specifications

Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901
Crankset: Cannondale Hollowgram SiSL2

Wheelset: Vision Metron tubular
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa G+, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA
Handlebar tape: Prologo
Stem: FSA OS-99 hybrid
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nago C3 CPC
Seat post: Cannondale Hollowgram Knot27

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

