Trending

Tour de France bikes: custom framesets for 2019 classification winners

Yellow Pinarello Dogma, green S-Works Venge and polka-dot Eddy Merckx

Image 1 of 12

Peter Sagan's custom-painted S-Works Venge

Peter Sagan's custom-painted S-Works Venge
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 2 of 12

Romain Bardet's polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU69

Romain Bardet's polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU69
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Bernal's bike also received yellow handlebar tape and bottle cages

Bernal's bike also received yellow handlebar tape and bottle cages
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 12

Sagan ran the Venge with deep-rimmed Roval CLX 64 wheels

Sagan ran the Venge with deep-rimmed Roval CLX 64 wheels
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 5 of 12

Bardet's teammate Oliver Naesen raced on a steel frame for the final stage

Bardet's teammate Oliver Naesen raced on a steel frame for the final stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

Egan Bernal's all-yellow Pinarello Dogma F12

Egan Bernal's all-yellow Pinarello Dogma F12
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 12

A look at Peter Sagan riding his special Venge ahead of stage 21 of the 2019 Tour de France

A look at Peter Sagan riding his special Venge ahead of stage 21 of the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 12

The non-driveside of Sagan's Venge has a patterned finish

The non-driveside of Sagan's Venge has a patterned finish
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 9 of 12

A look at the front end of Sagan's Venge

A look at the front end of Sagan's Venge
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 10 of 12

The non-driveside of Sagan's S-Works Venge

The non-driveside of Sagan's S-Works Venge
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 11 of 12

The Specialized logo intersects the green and darker sides of the bike

The Specialized logo intersects the green and darker sides of the bike
(Image credit: Specialized)
Image 12 of 12

A look at the front end of Bernal's special Pinarello

A look at the front end of Bernal's special Pinarello
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Tour de France was one of the most exciting in recent memory with Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) becoming the youngest winner in 110 years and the first Colombian to wear the yellow jersey into Paris in the 100-year history of the famous maillot jaune.

Related Articles

Tour de France bikes 2019 – tech index page

Tour de France: Huge race tech gallery

Tour de France review: Bernal, Thomas, Brailsford and Kruijswijk - Podcast

Ewan wins in Paris as Bernal secures overall Tour de France victory – Video

Recent custom has dictated the different classification winners at the Tour de France ride the final stage aboard custom-painted bikes to match their jerseys and this year was no different. This win is Pinarello's 15th Tour de France and the Italian company presented Bernal with an all-yellow version of the new Pinarello Dogma F12 frameset, which was launched earlier this year.

Specialized also got in on the customisation in Paris, presenting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a predominantly green design to celebrate his record seventh green points classification jersey.

After a truncated stage 19 following a freak storm and landslides, plus a shortened stage 20, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won the climber’s polka-dot jersey and raced the final stage with a matching polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU60 frameset.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the 2019 Tour de France classification winners’ bikes.

Egan Bernal’s yellow Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 in yellow to celebrate 2019 Tour de France winner

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Ultra 1K Aero
Handlebar tape: Most, yellow for Tour de France winner
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares 00, yellow for Tour de France winner
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon in yellow for Tour de France winner
Computer: Garmin Edge 830

Peter Sagan’s green Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge in green finish to celebrate 2019 Tour de France points jersey winner

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64 Disc
Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 26mm

Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly 2
Handlebar tape: SupaCaz
Stem: S-Works Venge
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo
Seat post: S-Works Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt in green for 2019 Tour de France points jersey winner

Romain Bardet’s polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU69 full bike specifications

Frameset: Eddy Merckx StockEU69 in polka-dot finish to celebrate 2019 Tour de France climber’s jersey

Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL UST Tour de France edition
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Deda Alanera
Handlebar tape: LizardSkins
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: Deda SuperZero

Bottle cages: Elite Vico
Computer: Lezyne Mega XL