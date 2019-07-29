Tour de France bikes: custom framesets for 2019 classification winners

Image 1 of 12 Peter Sagan's custom-painted S-Works Venge (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 12 Romain Bardet's polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU69 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Bernal's bike also received yellow handlebar tape and bottle cages (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 12 Sagan ran the Venge with deep-rimmed Roval CLX 64 wheels (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 12 Bardet's teammate Oliver Naesen raced on a steel frame for the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Egan Bernal's all-yellow Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 12 A look at Peter Sagan riding his special Venge ahead of stage 21 of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 12 The non-driveside of Sagan's Venge has a patterned finish (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 12 A look at the front end of Sagan's Venge (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 12 The non-driveside of Sagan's S-Works Venge (Image credit: Specialized) Image 11 of 12 The Specialized logo intersects the green and darker sides of the bike (Image credit: Specialized) Image 12 of 12 A look at the front end of Bernal's special Pinarello (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Tour de France was one of the most exciting in recent memory with Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) becoming the youngest winner in 110 years and the first Colombian to wear the yellow jersey into Paris in the 100-year history of the famous maillot jaune.

Recent custom has dictated the different classification winners at the Tour de France ride the final stage aboard custom-painted bikes to match their jerseys and this year was no different. This win is Pinarello's 15th Tour de France and the Italian company presented Bernal with an all-yellow version of the new Pinarello Dogma F12 frameset, which was launched earlier this year.

Specialized also got in on the customisation in Paris, presenting Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a predominantly green design to celebrate his record seventh green points classification jersey.

After a truncated stage 19 following a freak storm and landslides, plus a shortened stage 20, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won the climber’s polka-dot jersey and raced the final stage with a matching polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU60 frameset.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the 2019 Tour de France classification winners’ bikes.

Egan Bernal’s yellow Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 in yellow to celebrate 2019 Tour de France winner

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Ultra 1K Aero

Handlebar tape: Most, yellow for Tour de France winner

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares 00, yellow for Tour de France winner

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon in yellow for Tour de France winner

Computer: Garmin Edge 830

Peter Sagan’s green Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge in green finish to celebrate 2019 Tour de France points jersey winner

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 64 Disc

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo, 26mm

Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly 2

Handlebar tape: SupaCaz

Stem: S-Works Venge

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: S-Works Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt in green for 2019 Tour de France points jersey winner

Romain Bardet’s polka-dot Eddy Merckx StockEU69 full bike specifications

Frameset: Eddy Merckx StockEU69 in polka-dot finish to celebrate 2019 Tour de France climber’s jersey





Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL UST Tour de France edition

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Deda Alanera

Handlebar tape: LizardSkins

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Deda SuperZero

Bottle cages: Elite Vico

Computer: Lezyne Mega XL