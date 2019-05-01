Pinarello Dogma F12 launched alongside Team Ineos

Image 1 of 14 The non-driveside uranus black red Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 14 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 14 Pinarello Dogma F12 in uranus black red (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 14 A look at the non-driveside Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 5 of 14 Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk in Team Ineos colours (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 6 of 14 Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk in black on black (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 7 of 14 The new Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 8 of 14 The rear end of the Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Daniel Benson and Dane Cash) Image 9 of 14 A look at the new handlebar system from Most (Image credit: Daniel Benson ) Image 10 of 14 The new fork retains the tabs on the dropouts for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 14 The new Pinarello Dogma F12 is shown off (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 14 Jim Ratcliffe, Chris Froome and Dave Brailsford at the Team Ineos launch (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 14 Jim Ratcliffe, Chris Froome and Dave Brailsford at the Team Ineos launch (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 14 Jim Ratcliffe, Chris Froome and Dave Brailsford at the Team Ineos launch (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Pinarello has launched its new flagship race bike, the Pinarello Dogma F12. The all-new frameset features a more angular design than the outgoing model and will be raced on by Team Ineos.

Pinarello says the new model’s frame design and tubing results in a drag reduction of 7.3 per cent versus the Pinarello Dogma F10 and also has an improvement in lateral stiffness in the bottom bracket area of 10 per cent through the use of Torayca 1100 1k carbon.

The new Pinarello Dogma F12 is available in rim brake or disc brake options with the rim brake version using direct mount calipers for improved braking performance.

As with other recently released flagship framesets, the Pinarello Dogma F12 includes the frame, fork, seat post and new handlebar system. Most, Pinarello’s component company, have also launched the new Talon Ultra handlebar/stem system, which is lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the previous handlebar system from the company.

The new handlebar and frame combine for a new cable routing system to contribute to the new aerodynamic performance, which Pinarello say results in no visible cables or cable stoppers on the frame and is suitable for both mechanical or electronic groupsets.

13 frame sizes are available in both models of the new bike from 420mm to 620mm alongside 16 handlebar sizes, although regular stem/handlebar setups are also compatible.

The Pinarello Dogma F12 has a claimed tyre clearance of 28mm.

The frame has a claimed weight (unpainted) of 840g for the Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk and 820g for the Pinarello Dogma F12 in unspecified sizes.

In a press release from the Italian company, owner Fausto Pinarello said: "We are very satisfied with our work and satisfied with the data and our road tests. The Dogma F12 has achieved all of the goals we set forth when we started the project to improve the previous Dogma F10.

"However, the last word always comes from the athletes, that’s why there is always a moment of suspense while anxiously waiting for their final comment. This time I wanted to ride with them, with Chris [Froome] and with Geraint [Thomas] on the roads where they train every day. Our answer was received with their smiles of approval and with a simple sentence: End of discussion… again."

Team Ineos’ Chris Froome added: "The new F12 looks special and feels it, too. As riders, we have complete faith in Pinarello. We know we will be able to compete for the biggest races in the world on the F12, as we have on all of their bikes since the team’s inception.

"I can’t wait to race on it for the first time at the Tour de Yorkshire, and it seems fitting that we will be on a brand-new bike as we start racing as Team Ineos."

Pinarello Dogma F12 pricing and availability

The Pinarello Dogma F12 will be available from June with the Pinarello Dogma F12 frameset starting at £5,000 and the Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk frameset starting at £5,200. The Most Talon Ultra handlebar system is £750.

Full builds start at £9,000 and £9,500 for the Pinarello Dogma F12 and Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk, respectively. International pricing was not available at time of writing.

The new bike will be available in black on black, uranus black red and Team Ineos colours.