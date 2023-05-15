Geraint Thomas' bike: Is this the bike that will win the Giro d'Italia?

Although the road to this year's Giro d'Italia hasn't been the smoothest for Geraint Thomas this season, the Ineos captain finds himself at the top of the Giro general classification after some strong riding and the unfortunate departure of race leader Remco Evenepoel due to COVID-19

This could possibly be the last Giro that Thomas rides. The Welshman has ridden for Ineos Grenadiers - previously Team Sky - for almost the entirety of his stellar career. Joining in 2010, the year of the Team's inception, he has raced on Pinarello bikes exclusively.

In a professional road career that includes a 2018 Tour de France victory, multiple stage race and single day wins, as well as a Commonwealth Games road race title for Wales. Thomas will long be remembered as a gritty, no-nonsense rider, who has delivered at the very highest level for over a decade.

We have looked back through the Welshman's race bikes from this year as well as previous years, including several iterations of the Pinarello Dogma as well as cutting-edge TT tech and Paris Roubaix suspension setups.

What is Geraint Thomas' bike for 2023?

Not much has changed at all for the Ineos Pinarello Dogma bike package overall for 2023. The team kit itself, which is made by Bioracer, got a splash of colour and this is mirrored with the bike paint scheme. The fork legs and top tube gain an orange, red and purple pattern for 2023.

Thomas and the majority of the Ineos riders are using the MOST Talon (Pinarello's own component brand) integrated handlebar and stem setup, which Pinarello has refined over the last few years to save weight. The seatpost is also proprietary to the Dogma frame.

Shimano provides the groupset and wheels with a Dura-Ace R9200 12-speed groupset, including hydraulic brakes and a power meter chainset. Shimano Dura-Ace wheels in a range of depths are also included in the package. Ineos also have access to Princeton carbonworks wheels for road and TT events. Team Ineos use Continental tyres, usually a variant of the new GP5000 range.

The saddle is an Arione model provided by Fizik, whilst what surely must be the most popular bottle cage in the World Tour: The Elite Leggero carbon is on bottle duty.

What size is Geraint Thomas bike?

Geraint Thomas rides a Size 56 Pinarello Dogma F which has a stack of 613.3mm and a reach of 393.3mm (assuming it's an off-the-peg geometry).

At around 183cm in height, Thomas has a fair bit of inline seatpost showing on his bike and his Fizik Arione saddle is set pretty much in the middle of the rails, at odds with the trend for more extreme saddle position setups in the Pro peloton currently, including that seen on his teammate Tom Pidcock's bike.

There looks to be a single 5mm spacer on top of the headset bearing top cover and the MOST integrated stem looks to be around 130mm (he has used 131mm in the past) with what we would guess is a 40 or 42cm bar, meaning no super-narrow handlebars and turned-in levers for the Welshman as per rival Remco Evenepoel's bike.

Geraint Thomas bike: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geraint Thomas' bike: Specifications Frame Pinarello Dogma F - 56cm Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed Brakes Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc Wheelset Shimano Dura-Ace C36/C50/C60 tubeless ready / Princeton Carbonworks options Tyres Continental Grand Prix 5000 - tubeless - multiple options available Handlebar Most Talon Ultra Fast one-piece cockpit Stem Most Talon Ultra Fast one-piece cockpit Chainset Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Power meter Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Pedals Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Saddle Fizik Arione Bottle cages Elite Leggero Carbon Bottles Elite Fly Ineos Grenadiers Bar tape Most Superlight Computer Garmin Edge 830

G's bike is a full factory spec no-nonsense affair. Aside from the splash of extra colour in the paint job, the spec is similar to previous years with Dura-Ace R9200 everywhere, including the R9200 P power meter chainset. Dura ace SPD-SL pedals are also fitted. Interestingly Shimano was so happy with the 9100 pedals they didn't bother updating them with the R9200 groupset. The six largest sprockets on the cassette are titanium, with Thomas running a 34t max sprocket size on his C60 wheel.

A piece of rubber has been used to cinch the di2 wire down against the rear mech to minimise the risk of it being pulled out. This is something that can be spotted on a lot of Shimano-equipped WorldTour bikes.

There's also a sign of some fresh grease on the drive side end of the thru-axle. There's no risk of these axles seizing with the bikes being attended to each day but it's best practice and minimises any potential creaking.

The Dura-Ace R9200 brake calipers are paired with Dura-Ace RT-CL900 disc rotors completing the full factory spec. Several riders have been seen using XTR disc brake rotors borrowed from the Shimano MTB range over the past couple of years. The new generation Shimano calipers have an improved brake pad clearance which should minimise disc rub; a common complaint for riders. The tiny rubber bleed port cover is also missing from Thomas's brake caliper. The mechanics may have left it off if they are bleeding the brakes regularly or to save a tiny bit of weight: Every gram counts at this level.

In this iteration of his bike the wheels are shod with Continental GP5000 S TR tubeless tyres, which the team has switched to after years on Continentals all-conquering Competition PRO LTD tubulars.

A Welsh flag in addition to Thomas's name sticker (Image credit: Future)

Pinarello's brand MOST takes care of the handlebar and stem with an integrated unit and Garmin computer out front (Image credit: Future)

Fizik Arione with two points in marker by the mechanics to help ensure the correct setup (Image credit: Future)

The seat stays are scratched already; bikes are tools for pro riders (Image credit: Future)

Shimano RT-CL900 Dura-Ace rotors are fitted. Note the missing bleed port cover (Image credit: Future)

A Dura-Ace R9200 P power meter equipped chainset, and ever-present factory Dura-Ace chainstay logo (Image credit: Future)

History

In his 17-year career, Thomas has only ridden for two different professional teams (albeit with a few name changes along the way) not many for such an experienced rider. Signing for Barloworld as a neo-pro (first-year professional) in 2007 Thomas raced his first Tour de France that year on Cannondale bikes.

The following year Barloworld partnered up with Bianchi as a team sponsor, with the team riding the 928 models.

After signing for the newly formed Sky Procycling in 2010, Thomas hasn't ridden for a different team or bike brand. And has been racing on Pinarello Dogma models ever since. There are probably not many people in the world better qualified to talk about the evolution of the Pinarello Dogma over the years than Thomas. Thanks to the efforts of Thomas and his Team Sky / Ineos teammates seven of the last eleven Tour de Frances have been won on Pinarello Dogmas, which is a pretty amazing stat.

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance Year Team Bike 2021-23 INEOS-Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma F12 / F / Bolide TT 2020 Team Ineos Pinarello Dogma F12 / Bolide TT 2014-19 Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 / F10 / K10 / Bolide TT 2010-13 Sky Procycling Pinarello Dogma 60.1 / 65.1k / Dogma 65.1 Think 2 / Dogma 2 / Graal TT 2009 Barloworld Bianchi Bianchi 928 Carbon 2007-8 Barloworld Cannondale Supersix / SystemSix

Geraint Thomas 2022 Pinarello Bolide F

The Pinarello Bolide TT bike has been the Pinarello time trial offering for many years, replacing the Graal model quite a few years ago now.

In 2022 Geraint Thomas was one of a couple of Ineos riders seen on a new disc-equipped Bolide F TT bike at the Tour De Suisse, where he finished second on the stage. The white and black camouflaged setup saw the arrival of a revamped Bolide TT platform.

This silhouette and platform may well have formed some of the basis and starting point for Fillipo Ganna's hour-record-breaking Pinarello Bolide F HR 3D track bike.

The black and white camo Bolide broke cover at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

The slippery looking Bolide F disc TT bike (Image credit: Pinarello)

Geraint Thomas' 2019 Pinarello Dogma F12

2019 saw the release of the Pinarello Dogma F12, with Thomas riding both F10 and F12 models during this transitional year.

The 2019 F12 still ran rim brakes but was a lot closer in looks and design to the bike we see today. Featuring a black and red paint scheme the bike had an oversized bottom bracket junction to aid power transfer and a down tube mounted di2 charging port.

Thomas' favoured Fizik Arione saddle can still be seen with white marks from the team mechanics to help achieve the perfect position setup.

The 2019 F12 still featured rim brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Two white pain pen marks help get G's saddle setup correct. (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Dura-Ace rim brakes with the brake inners cut nice and short (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Down tube mounted Shimano di2 charging (Image credit: Josh Evans)

A chunky bb junction featured on the 2019 bike (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Geraint Thomas 2019 Pinarello Dogma F10

Rewind to 2019 and the Dogma looked a little different: Here we've got his rim brake F10.

This model had a stealthy black paint job with white Pinarello logos and featured rim brakes and tubular tyres. The MOST integrated handlebar and stem are present here, linking forward to the bike of today. The Continental Pro Ltd tubular tyres and rim brake Dura-Ace represents represents what was close to the end of an era of pro bike tech here.

The bike also features a white Welsh dragon on the fork leg and a Geraint Thomas name sticker with a Welsh flag for the patriotic rider.

This Dogma F10 looks rather dated now compared to current World Tour tech (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

An F10 logo in white and name sticker for the Tour winner (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

MOST integrated bar and stem with Team Sky logo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

A Welsh dragon adorns the fork leg for the patriotic Thomas (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Geraint Thomas' 2018 Pinarello Dogma K10

The Pinarello Dogma K10 was Pinarello's answer to the question of how to find comfort at Paris Roubaix and other challenging early-season classics. It was only in the Pinarello line for a few years, and Thomas' bike features some really interesting touches to cope with the Roubaix Pave.

The standout feature of the K10 was the seat stay mount suspension unit. Different bikes were equipped with the electronic eDSS unit, or the non-electric DSS 1.0 version. The non-electronic version of the system contained a polymer that helped dampen out the roughness of the cobblestones for the race. Pinarello also produced a K10 model without the suspension system.

Elsewhere the bike featured a custom steel derailleur hanger to ensure smooth shifting, FMB tubular tyres for Paris-Roubaix and a traditional bar and stem which do look outdated compared to the slew of one-piece bar and stems now currently found in the peloton today.

The K10 featured an adjustable rear suspension system. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Flex Stays helped make things a bit more comfortable on the cobblestones of northern France. (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

A Thomas name sticker, rim brakes and electronic rear suspension unit. The wire here is wrapped in heat shrink together with the last section of rear brake outer cable (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Note the industrial looking steel derailleur hanger (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

A traditional MOST handlebar and stem. The Sky mechanics weren't yet glueing the bar tape ends yet; electrical tape can still be seen here. Spot the heat shrink over the rear brake outer and di2 cable (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

French FMB Paris Roubaix tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

A tubular and regular valve here - How times have changed! (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Geraint Thomas' 2017 Pinarello Dogma F10

Thomas rode a Dogma F10 in 2017, and though an older version of the bike, the overall build list remains very similar. Dura-Ace wheels and groupsets are still present, just that of the older generation. The Fizik Arione saddle is still in place too. The biggest differences between this 2017 model and newer versions are the non-integrated bars and stem.

The MOST integrated handlebars hadn't been developed at this point so Thomas was using Shimano PRO alloy stem and handlebars.

The 2017 Dogma has small flashes of colour on the black frame, making it look like it was moving at speed (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Pro Alloy stem with familiar sky blue line (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Flashes of white and blue covered the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Interestingly this bike had a mismatch of the older Dura-Ace 9000 chainset and the newer 9150 di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

The Pinarello E-link di2 charging port in the downtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Geraint Thomas' 2016 Pinarello Dogma F8

Team Sky and Thomas rode the Dogma F8 in 2016 in the bold black-white and familiar team sky blue colour scheme.

Dura-Ace 9070 di2 groupsets were in use as well as C50 wheels. Thomas was also using a slightly more traditional Pro handlebar with an ergonomic shape that was very popular for a few years.

Thomas was using a slightly bulkier Fizik Arione saddle here, possibly as a result of his fractured pelvis from the 2013 Tour De France. It was still being marked with a white pen by team mechanics though to aid bike setup here too.

This shade of blue became synonymous with Team Sky for a few years (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

The Arione is still present as are the white marks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Four bolt Pro Alloy stem and bar tape and K-Edge mount (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Dura-Ace 9070 di2 rear mech taking care of shifting (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Custom alloy stem lengths were used at Sky during this period. G is running a 131mm stem here, note the di2 junction box is still placed under the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Internal spoke nipples on the Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Continental Competition Pro Ltd tubulars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Geraint Thomas' 2013 Pinarello Dogma 2

The Dogma 2 was launched in 2011 and was used to win the 2012 Tour de France by Bradley Wiggins.

This Dogma 2 was ridden by Thomas in 2013 and really evokes memories of early Team Sky branding and colours. Dura-Ace 7970 di2 electronic shifting had arrived a couple of years previously and the early incarnation featured a large external battery and chunkier larger diameter wiring.

Veloflex tyres were also used for a few years before the team switched to Continental rubber, a partnership which is still in place today.

The Dogma 2 predates the F series bikes (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

All round seatpost and traditional seatpost clamp, guaranteed not to slip (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Dura-Ace SRM power meter chainset, spot the huge di2 battery on the down tube (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

The original Shimano di2 Dura-Ace looked a lot more industrial than it does now (Image credit: Jonny Irick)