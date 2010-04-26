The Classics: From behind the lens

Image 1 of 74 Colour on the Cauberg at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 74 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) rides in the peloton at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) during his 10km solo effort to the finish of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 74 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) make their way through a corridor of noise at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 74 Bjarne Riis clutches Fabian Cancellara as the Swiss bursts into tears after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) leads the charge through the Arenberg forest at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 74 Cancellara solo once again at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 74 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) celebrate at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) holds his cobble aloft on the Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 74 Roger Hammond leads his Cervelo teammate Thor Hushovd through a corner at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) wins Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) goes for gold on the Muur at Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 74 Spent: Garmin-Transitions teammates David Millar and Tyler Farrar at the finish of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 74 The lead group at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 74 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 74 Cancellara solos across the finish line at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 74 Cancellara in control in the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 74 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) comes unstuck at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 74 Nothing left to do but walk at Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 74 The Tour of Flanders podium: Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 74 Saxo Bank celebrate Fabian Cancellara's success at Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 74 Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) wins Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 74 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) becomes Fleche Wallonne champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 74 Cadel Evans (BMC) was first to emerge at the summit of the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 74 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes solo at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 74 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) launches his race-winning attack on the Cauberg at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 74 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 74 The Fleche Wallonne podium: Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 74 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 74 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) just couldn't make one of his many attacks stick through the Ardennes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 74 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) on the Saint-Nicholas at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 74 The Brabantse Pijl podium: Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) and Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 74 Servais Knaven (Milram) contemplates having finished Paris-Roubaix for the 16th time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 74 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) tries to go away from Philippe Gilbert, Damiano Cunego, Frank Schleck and Alexandr Kolobnev at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 74 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) charges towards the finish of Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 74 The Amstel Gold Race podium: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 74 Philiippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tries to distance Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 74 Alexandre Vinokourov is embraced by Astana teammate Martin Stangelj at the finish of Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 74 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) missed Flanders through illness, but he was back-in-black at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 74 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) couldn't catch a break this Classics season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 74 Matti Breschel's Classics campaign was plauged by misfortune. But the Saxo Bank rider did walk away with a win at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 74 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) roars with delight as he wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 74 On a different path: Tom Boonen, Matti Breschel, Juan Antonio Flecha and Fabian Cancellara were the animators of the cobbled Classics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 74 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) had an inspired ride at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 74 The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium: Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 74 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) triumphs at the end of an epic Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 74 Crashes like this at Gent-Wevelgem are part-and-parcel of the Classics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 74 The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) and Niki Terpstra (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 74 Fabian Cancellara, Tom Boonen and Juan Antonio Flecha on their own at E3 Prijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 74 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 74 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) claims Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 74 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) digs in on the Muur, but can do nothing to answer Fabian Cancellara at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 74 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) makes his way past the Flemish faithful on the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 74 Defending Milan-San Remo champion Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) remounts after suffering a mechanical problem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 74 Matti Brechel (Saxo Bank) clearly enjoying the spoils of victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 74 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) softens his opponents at E3 Prijs-Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 74 Liquigas were a strong presence throughout the Flemish Classics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 74 Tom Boonen was caught napping when Fabian Cancellara attacked at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) through a cobbled corner at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 74 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 74 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) clings to Philippe Gilbert's wheel after the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider attacked at the top of the Poggio at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 74 The Milan-San Remo peloton race a local up a climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) blows the Tour of Flanders to bits on the Molenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 74 The pace is on at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 74 Spring win number one for Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at E3 Prijs-Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 74 The Milan-San Remo podium: Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) salutes at the end of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 74 A solo Swiss flag in a sea of Belgian and Flemish standards (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 74 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) drives towards the finish line at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at E3 Prijs, in what would become a familiar position for the Swiss throughout the spring (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 74 Big Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 74 Dimitry Grabovsky (ISD-Neri) was last man standing of his breakaway group at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 74 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) surges towards the top of the Muur at Flanders, having just distanced Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 74 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) solos towards victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2010 spring Classics may have come to a close, but cycling's biggest one-day races have once again left behind a catalogue of dramatic images. Cyclingnews has selected some of the best pictures from veteran cycling photographer Roberto Bettini, which capture all the drama of the spring.

The spring season kicked-off in early March with the Belgian semi-Classic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Juan Antonio Flecha took not only the first Classics win of his career but the first for the new Sky outfit. A week later, Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) triumphed in a brutal edition of Kuurne-Bruxxeles-Kuurne, which saw just 26 riders finish the race.

Attention then turned to Italy, where the first major Classic of the year was run from Milan to San Remo. For the third time in his career, Oscar Freire (Rabobank) was first across the line at La Primavera, relegating Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and former-winner Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) to second and third, respectively.

The Classics caravan made its way back onto Belgian soil for the lead-up to the biggest cobbled races of the year: The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Before those, however, Dwars door Vlaanderen, E3 Prijs-Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem were to be decided. Saxo Bank's sensational spring began with Matti Brechel's win at Dwars, before Fabian Cancellara powered away from Boonen and Flecha to win E3 Prijs. A day later, Bernhard Eisel ensured HTC-Columbia a spring victory as he sprinted to victory in Gent-Wevelgem.

On to Flanders, where Cancellara surged away from Boonen on the Muur-Kappelmuur and soloed into Ninove to seal the third 'Monument' of his career. In the run to Roubaix the Swiss played it cool as Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) sprinted to victory at the mid-week Scheldeprijs. Four days later, Cancellara stamped his absolute authority on the cobbled Classics as he stormed away to his second solo win at Paris-Roubaix.

Brabantse Pijl brought the peloton towards the Ardennes and Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) bested his breakaway companions to seal the final victory of the Flemish portion of the Classics period.

An Icelandic volcano caused havoc with start lists, but nevertheless the Ardennes then commenced at Amstel Gold Race, where Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outclassed everybody on the Cauberg. The Belgian's victory in the Netherlands lifted him to straight to the top of the favourites list for Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Like Gilbert three days earlier, World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) claimed his team's first win of the season at Flèche Wallone, as the gritty Australian powered past Alberto Contador (Astana) in the final meters of the Mur de Huy.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) had made his presence felt throughout the week of the Ardennes, but the Russian's hopes of victory were again foiled as Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) closed the Classics with his second title at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.