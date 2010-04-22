La Flèche Wallonne: From behind the lens

Men's podium: Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha), Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It had to happen: Cadel Evans grabbed the Mur de Huy by the horns and rode it superbly to take La Flèche Wallonne - his first win in the Ardennes - and achieved while wearing the rainbow stripes.

The Australian timed his attack to perfection on the final ascent of this torturous berg against the likes of Valverde, Cunego, Contador and Rodriguez in a performance that sends omimous signs to the competition for next month's Giro d'Italia.

Cyclingnews photographers including Roberto Bettini, Sirotti and co were there to capture all the action from the 74th edition of this wonderful mid-week Classic in southern Belgium.

Check out the race gallery for all images from this year's La Flèche Wallonne.

It's one of the most enduring images in world cycling - the peloton climbing the infamous Mur de Huy.

While Alberto Contador checks on the progress of countryman Joaquin Rodriguez, Cadel Evans goes about the business of climbing to victory on the Mur.

And before Contador got to the head of the race, his Astana teammates kept him well protected...

BMC Racing's Karsten Kroon waits for help after suffering facial injuries in a fall mid-race.

Contador leads Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Evans and Rodriguez in the final kilometres.

Meanwhile, the peloton behind made its way up the climb at a steadier pace.