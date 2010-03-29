From behind the lens: E3 Prijs, Gent-Wevelgem and more

Image 1 of 20 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) wins the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 20 Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer (Australia) celebrate their victory in the men's Madison. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 20 This could be George Hincapie's view of the finish of Gent-Wevelgem after his former teammate Bernhard Eisel wins. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 20 Jose Serpa on the attack in the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 20 Overall winner Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) on the final stage of the Coppi e Bartali. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 20 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) on his way to winning Gent-Wevelgem ahead of surprise second Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) repeated her win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Nobody can say Fabian Cancellara didn't do his share of the work in the break at E3 Prijs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Final adjustments for Sarah Hammer as she prepares to lead of the American team in the women's 3,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 10 of 20 he Australia gold medal winners pose for a photo at the end of the championships. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 20 Taylor Phinney took his second consecutive pursuit title in Copenhagen. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 20 Teun Mulder is embraced by his parents after winning the gold medal in the men's kilo (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 20 Gregory Bauge (France) enjoyed the moment as he received his gold medal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) cruised home for the women's win, with team-mate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, in the background, taking second and the overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 20 Today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 20 The men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 20 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) grits his teeth at the Paterberg. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 18 of 20 Rabobank were there but later missed the decisive move (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 20 Tylar Farrar rides next to Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 20 of 20 The second passage on the Kemmelberg, with Matti Breschel the strongest man in front. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

With so many great races happening at once, it can be easy to overlook some of the most dramatic, important or touching moments of the past weekend. The E3 Prijs and Gent-Wevelgem were each some of the best editions in race history - with ever changing lead groups, aggressive racing, untimely mechanicals and deserving winners, but there was so much else going on in cycling outside of Belgium.

The UCI Track World Championships wrapped up in Copenhagen with Australia topping Great Britain for the most medals. The riders from Down Under netted six gold medals to Britain's three, while France, the USA and Canada each took home two world titles.

The Women's World Cup opened in Italy with the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, where Marianne Vos continued her domination by crushing her breakaway companions in the sprint, picking up where she left off after winning last year's series.

In other European racing, Pierrick Fédrigo became the unlikely winner of Critérium International after the expected showdown between Alberto Contador and Lance Armstrong failed to materialize. David Millar handed Garmin-Transitions a win in the final time trial while Russell Downing claimed his first win at the ProTour level.

In the Volta a Catalunya, Joaquin Rodríguez was the little climber who could, taking home his first stage race win since 2004. JJ Haedo sprinted to his second win of the year, while Samuel Dumoulin continued Cofidis' strong results in the penultimate stage. Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) took home the overall in the Settimana Internazional Coppe e Bartali.

Across the pond, the Redlands Bicycle Classic opened the USA's National Racing Calendar, with Fly V Australia's Ben Day and HTC-Columbia's Ina Teutenberg repeating as victors in the four-day race.

Enjoy all of the exciting racing from behind the lens of Cyclingnews' best photographers.

Gent-Wevelgem: March 28, 2010

This could well be George Hincapie's view of the finish of Gent-Wevelgem. The BMC rider led the sprint out too early and watched as his former teammate Bernhard Eisel blasted past to win. Photo: Sirotti

Saxo Bank's Matti Breschel was on track for another big win in Belgium - he attacked on the last trip up the Kemmelberg and made the final selection, but flatted out of the move. Photo: Tim Van Wichelen

Garmin-Transition's Tyler Farrar was just a little too far back on the Kemmelberg to make the front group. Photo: Tim van Wichelen.

Sep van who? Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) surprised everyone to take second behind Bernhard Eisel in Gent-Wevelgem.

E3-Prijs Vlaanderen Harelbeke: March 27, 2010

Fabian Cancellara attacked Tom Boonen and Juan Antonio Flecha at the perfect spot in the final 2km - he dove into a tight corner and Boonen took a slightly bad line and that was all the Swiss champion needed. Photo: ISPA

Maarten Tjallingii rode like a rock star in the breakaway, it's too bad his Rabobank teammates had no luck at all after the move was caught. Photo: ISPA

Tornado Tom Boonen lived up to his moniker with a powerful attack on the Patersberg that drew out Cancellara and Flecha to the winning move. Photo: Tim van Wichelen.

Fabian Cancellara drove the break to keep Filippo Pozzato from catching on. Nobody can say he didn't do his work in the break as this photo shows. Photo: Roberto Bettini

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, Stage 5: March 27, 2010

Spring has sprung! Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo), the overall winner, races through a lush meadow on the final stage. Photo: Sirotti

Jose Serpa on the attack on the final stage. Photo: Sirotti

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - UCI Women's World Cup: March 28, 2010

The podium ceremony at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda where Vos resumed her role as World Cup leader. Photo: Roberto Bettini.

The Netherlands' Marianne Vos made the winning move and then proceeded to demolish her breakaway companions in the sprint. Photo: Roberto Bettini

UCI Track World Championships: March 24-28, 2010

Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer celebrate their win in the Madison. It was Meyer's third gold medal of the championships after he won the points race and was part of the winning men's pursuit team. Photo: Gerry McManus

Australia was back on top of the track worlds medal haul after playing second fiddle to Great Britain for several years. Photo: Gerry McManus.

The Netherlands' Teun Mulder is embraced by his mom and dad after winning the world title in the kilo. Photo: AFP

Redlands Bicycle Classic: March 25-18, 2010

There were a few tangles in the races at Redlands. Photo: Jonathan Devich

HTC-Columbia emerged victorious in the women's race with Evelyn Stevens celebrating the final stage win and Ina Teutenberg the overall. Photo: Jonathan Devich

The new Beaumont loop included more climbing and spectacular views. Photo: Jonathan Devich