From behind the lens: E3 Prijs, Gent-Wevelgem and more
A gallery of the best photos from the weekend of March 27-28, 2010
With so many great races happening at once, it can be easy to overlook some of the most dramatic, important or touching moments of the past weekend. The E3 Prijs and Gent-Wevelgem were each some of the best editions in race history - with ever changing lead groups, aggressive racing, untimely mechanicals and deserving winners, but there was so much else going on in cycling outside of Belgium.
The UCI Track World Championships wrapped up in Copenhagen with Australia topping Great Britain for the most medals. The riders from Down Under netted six gold medals to Britain's three, while France, the USA and Canada each took home two world titles.
The Women's World Cup opened in Italy with the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, where Marianne Vos continued her domination by crushing her breakaway companions in the sprint, picking up where she left off after winning last year's series.
In other European racing, Pierrick Fédrigo became the unlikely winner of Critérium International after the expected showdown between Alberto Contador and Lance Armstrong failed to materialize. David Millar handed Garmin-Transitions a win in the final time trial while Russell Downing claimed his first win at the ProTour level.
In the Volta a Catalunya, Joaquin Rodríguez was the little climber who could, taking home his first stage race win since 2004. JJ Haedo sprinted to his second win of the year, while Samuel Dumoulin continued Cofidis' strong results in the penultimate stage. Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo) took home the overall in the Settimana Internazional Coppe e Bartali.
Across the pond, the Redlands Bicycle Classic opened the USA's National Racing Calendar, with Fly V Australia's Ben Day and HTC-Columbia's Ina Teutenberg repeating as victors in the four-day race.
Enjoy all of the exciting racing from behind the lens of Cyclingnews' best photographers.
This could well be George Hincapie's view of the finish of Gent-Wevelgem. The BMC rider led the sprint out too early and watched as his former teammate Bernhard Eisel blasted past to win. Photo: Sirotti
Saxo Bank's Matti Breschel was on track for another big win in Belgium - he attacked on the last trip up the Kemmelberg and made the final selection, but flatted out of the move. Photo: Tim Van Wichelen
Garmin-Transition's Tyler Farrar was just a little too far back on the Kemmelberg to make the front group. Photo: Tim van Wichelen.
Sep van who? Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) surprised everyone to take second behind Bernhard Eisel in Gent-Wevelgem.
E3-Prijs Vlaanderen Harelbeke: March 27, 2010
Fabian Cancellara attacked Tom Boonen and Juan Antonio Flecha at the perfect spot in the final 2km - he dove into a tight corner and Boonen took a slightly bad line and that was all the Swiss champion needed. Photo: ISPA
Maarten Tjallingii rode like a rock star in the breakaway, it's too bad his Rabobank teammates had no luck at all after the move was caught. Photo: ISPA
Tornado Tom Boonen lived up to his moniker with a powerful attack on the Patersberg that drew out Cancellara and Flecha to the winning move. Photo: Tim van Wichelen.
Fabian Cancellara drove the break to keep Filippo Pozzato from catching on. Nobody can say he didn't do his work in the break as this photo shows. Photo: Roberto Bettini
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, Stage 5: March 27, 2010
Spring has sprung! Ivan Santaromita (Liquigas-Doimo), the overall winner, races through a lush meadow on the final stage. Photo: Sirotti
Jose Serpa on the attack on the final stage. Photo: Sirotti
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - UCI Women's World Cup: March 28, 2010
The podium ceremony at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda where Vos resumed her role as World Cup leader. Photo: Roberto Bettini.
The Netherlands' Marianne Vos made the winning move and then proceeded to demolish her breakaway companions in the sprint. Photo: Roberto Bettini
UCI Track World Championships: March 24-28, 2010
Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer celebrate their win in the Madison. It was Meyer's third gold medal of the championships after he won the points race and was part of the winning men's pursuit team. Photo: Gerry McManus
Australia was back on top of the track worlds medal haul after playing second fiddle to Great Britain for several years. Photo: Gerry McManus.
The Netherlands' Teun Mulder is embraced by his mom and dad after winning the world title in the kilo. Photo: AFP
Redlands Bicycle Classic: March 25-18, 2010
There were a few tangles in the races at Redlands. Photo: Jonathan Devich
HTC-Columbia emerged victorious in the women's race with Evelyn Stevens celebrating the final stage win and Ina Teutenberg the overall. Photo: Jonathan Devich
The new Beaumont loop included more climbing and spectacular views. Photo: Jonathan Devich
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy