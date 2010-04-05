Tour of Flanders from behind the lens
A gallery of memorable images from Sunday's race
The 2010 edition of the Tour of Flanders was one for the ages as time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) atoned for his disappointing early exit on the Koppenberg last year with a masterful solo victory this Easter Sunday. The Swiss national champion added the third Monument to his palmares, to go along with victories in Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.
Our photographers were on hand in Flanders to capture the day's events from the start in Bruges through to the finish in Ninove nearly six and a half hours later. Relive the agony and the ecstasy of the 'Ronde' through its numerous bergs, brutal stretches of cobbles and the roaring masses on hand to see their champions battle for one of the most prestigious races in all of cycling.
We hope you enjoy this gallery of some of our favourite photos from this year's Tour of Flanders.
Riders roll out of picturesque Bruges for the 94th Tour of Flanders. Photo: Bettini
The peloton travels through the Flanders fields. Photo: Bettini
Crowds line a section of cobbles. Photo: Bettini
The Tour of Flanders tests the logisitics abilities of its teams as mechanics are situated on the course with spare wheels. Photo: Bettini
Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) leads the early break up the Paterberg while sporting a Lion of Flanders helmet cover. Photo: Sirotti
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and American champion George Hincapie (BMC) power over the cobbles. Photo: Bettini
Philippe Gilbert would finish on the Ronde podium for the second straight year. Photo: ISPA
American champion George Hincape (BMC) climbs the Paterberg. Photo: Sirotti
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) grits his teeth on the Paterberg while eventual winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) appears unfazed by the cobbled climb. Photo: Sirotti
Fabian Cancellara makes his move on the Molenberg. Photo: ISPA
The Swiss and Belgian champions go head-to-head for Flanders supremacy. Photo: Bettini
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads David Millar and Bjorn Leukemans in their pursuit of Cancellara and Boonen. Photo: ISPA
And then there were two...Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara on their race winning attack. Photo: Bettini
Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gives it his all on the Kapelmuur. Photo: Bettini
Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is now alone in the lead on the Kapelmuur. Photo: Sirotti
The roar of the home crowd was not enough to keep Tom Boonen (Quick Step) with Cancellara on the Kapelmuur. Photo: Bettini
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) up the Kapelmuur. Photo: Bettini
Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) would not be able to defend his Ronde title. Photo: Bettini
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) returned to the Tour of Flanders for the first time in eight years. Photo: Bettini
Riders pass the chapel atop the Kapelmuur Photo: Bettini
Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) flattens the Bosberg, the Tour of Flanders' final climb. Photo: ISPA
A sea of flags greets Ronde winner Fabian Cancellara, himself carrying a Swiss flag, in Ninove. Photo: Bettini
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) arrives alone in Ninove more than one minute behind Cancellara. Photo: Sirotti
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) wins the field sprint for fifth place. Photo: Sirotti
Fabian Cancellara celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bettini
Former Ronde champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) at the finish. Photo: Sirotti
Fabian Cancellara with his winner's trophy. Photo: Sirotti
A shattered David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) recovers after the race. Photo: Bettini
Tom Boonen congratulates race winner Fabian Cancellara on the podium. Photo: ISPA
