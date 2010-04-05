Tour of Flanders from behind the lens

Image 1 of 29 A shattered David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) recovers after the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Former Ronde champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is now alone in the lead on the Kapelmuur. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) arrives alone in Ninove more than one minute behind Cancellara. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) wins the field sprint for fifth place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Fabian Cancellara with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) leads the early break up the Paterberg while sporting a Lion of Flanders helmet cover. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) grits his teeth on the Paterberg while eventual winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) appears unfazed by the cobbled climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 American champion George Hincape (BMC) climbs the Paterberg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Tom Boonen congratulates race winner Fabian Cancellara on the podium. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 29 Philippe Gilbert would finish on the Ronde podium for the second straight year. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads David Millar and Bjorn Leukemans in their pursuit of Cancellara and Boonen. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) flattens the Bosberg, the Tour of Flanders' final climb. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 29 Crowds line a section of cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 The peloton travels through the Flanders fields. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 A sea of flags greets Ronde winner Fabian Cancellara, himself carrying a Swiss flag, in Ninove. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) up the Kapelmuur. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gives it his all on the Kapelmuur. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 The Swiss and Belgian champions go head-to-head for Flanders supremacy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) would not be able to defend his Ronde title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Riders pass the chapel atop the Kapelmuur. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) returned to the Tour of Flanders for the first time in eight years. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 The roar of the home crowd was not enough to keep Tom Boonen (Quick Step) with Cancellara on the Kapelmuur. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 The Tour of Flanders tests the logisitics abilities of its teams as mechanics are situated on the course with spare wheels. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and American champion George Hincapie (BMC) power over the cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 And then there were two...Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara on their race winning attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Fabian Cancellara celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Riders roll out of picturesque Bruges for the 94th Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Fabian Cancellara makes his move on the Molenberg. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The 2010 edition of the Tour of Flanders was one for the ages as time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) atoned for his disappointing early exit on the Koppenberg last year with a masterful solo victory this Easter Sunday. The Swiss national champion added the third Monument to his palmares, to go along with victories in Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.

Our photographers were on hand in Flanders to capture the day's events from the start in Bruges through to the finish in Ninove nearly six and a half hours later. Relive the agony and the ecstasy of the 'Ronde' through its numerous bergs, brutal stretches of cobbles and the roaring masses on hand to see their champions battle for one of the most prestigious races in all of cycling.

We hope you enjoy this gallery of some of our favourite photos from this year's Tour of Flanders.

Riders roll out of picturesque Bruges for the 94th Tour of Flanders. Photo: Bettini

The peloton travels through the Flanders fields. Photo: Bettini

Crowds line a section of cobbles. Photo: Bettini

The Tour of Flanders tests the logisitics abilities of its teams as mechanics are situated on the course with spare wheels. Photo: Bettini

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) leads the early break up the Paterberg while sporting a Lion of Flanders helmet cover. Photo: Sirotti

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and American champion George Hincapie (BMC) power over the cobbles. Photo: Bettini

Philippe Gilbert would finish on the Ronde podium for the second straight year. Photo: ISPA

American champion George Hincape (BMC) climbs the Paterberg. Photo: Sirotti

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) grits his teeth on the Paterberg while eventual winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) appears unfazed by the cobbled climb. Photo: Sirotti

Fabian Cancellara makes his move on the Molenberg. Photo: ISPA

The Swiss and Belgian champions go head-to-head for Flanders supremacy. Photo: Bettini

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads David Millar and Bjorn Leukemans in their pursuit of Cancellara and Boonen. Photo: ISPA

And then there were two...Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara on their race winning attack. Photo: Bettini

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gives it his all on the Kapelmuur. Photo: Bettini

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is now alone in the lead on the Kapelmuur. Photo: Sirotti

The roar of the home crowd was not enough to keep Tom Boonen (Quick Step) with Cancellara on the Kapelmuur. Photo: Bettini

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) leads Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) up the Kapelmuur. Photo: Bettini

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) would not be able to defend his Ronde title. Photo: Bettini

Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) returned to the Tour of Flanders for the first time in eight years. Photo: Bettini

Riders pass the chapel atop the Kapelmuur Photo: Bettini

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) flattens the Bosberg, the Tour of Flanders' final climb. Photo: ISPA

A sea of flags greets Ronde winner Fabian Cancellara, himself carrying a Swiss flag, in Ninove. Photo: Bettini

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) arrives alone in Ninove more than one minute behind Cancellara. Photo: Sirotti

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) wins the field sprint for fifth place. Photo: Sirotti

Fabian Cancellara celebrates on the podium. Photo: Bettini

Former Ronde champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) at the finish. Photo: Sirotti

Fabian Cancellara with his winner's trophy. Photo: Sirotti

A shattered David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) recovers after the race. Photo: Bettini

Tom Boonen congratulates race winner Fabian Cancellara on the podium. Photo: ISPA