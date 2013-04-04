Retro Gallery: Looking through the lens at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 55 Fausto Coppi (R) poses with his brother Serse Coppi (C) , who has just won the Paris-Roubaix race, on April 18, 1949 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 55 Marc Madiot rides solo to the win in 1985 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 55 Italy's Andrea Tafi made a solo breakaway in 1999, winning the event ahead of Belgian pair Wilfried Peeters and Tom Steels. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 55 Bernard Hinault during the 1981 Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 55 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) was too good for the opposition in the 2010 edition of the race (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 55 Fabian Cancellara after missing out on the win in 2008 (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 55 Stuart O'Grady gets a kiss from his wife after winning Paris-Roubaix in 2007 (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 55 George Hincapie crashes out of ther race in 2006 (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 55 Dario Pieri on the front in 2003 (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 55 Fausto Coppi talks to the press after the 1950 editon of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 55 Bernard Hinault surges to the line in 1981 (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 55 Jan Janssen sprints to the finish line of Paris-Roubaix in 1967 (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 55 Eddy Merckx wins the 1970 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 55 Cancellara and Vansummeren on the 2011 Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 55 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin) slips clear in 2011 (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 55 Eros Poli leads the race in 1996 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 55 Francesco Moser won three editions of Paris-Roubaix in a row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 55 Francesco Moser hits the front in Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 55 Francesco Moser won three editions of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 55 Georges Speicher is forced to fix a puncture in the 1934 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 55 The 1936 finish at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 55 The late Franco Ballerini wins the 1998 edition of the race (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 55 Belgian cyclist Rudy Dhaenens leads Sean Kelly in the 1987 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 55 Tom Boonen heads for the finish line in 2012 (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 55 Tom Boonen was unbeatable in the 2012 Classics (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 55 Fabian Cancellara was marked out of the race in 2011 (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 55 Servais with a smile: Knaven wins Paris-Roubaix in 2001 (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 55 Moser leads the favourites in 1980E (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 55 Frédéric Moncassin (GAN) leads the favourites in 1998 (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 55 British cyclist Tom Simpson (C) is congratulated at the end of the Paris-Roubaix cycling course, 11 April 1960 in Roubaix, after arriving in ninth place (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 55 Thousands of spectators cheer on the peloton as it passes through in 2003. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 55 Wilfried Peeters put in the hard yards in 1998 and it paid off for his Mapei-Bricobi squad with Franco Ballerini winning the event. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 55 Fabio Baldato rides in the dust during the 2000 edition, after finishing second at Milan-Sanremo earlier in the year. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 55 Italy's Andrea Tafi managed second at Paris-Roubaix in the muddy conditions of 1998. Compatriot Franco Ballerini claimed the race win that year. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 55 Tom Boonen sat behind Fabian Cancellara and Alessandro Ballan on the lap around Roubaix velodrome, before launching his winning sprint in the final two corners. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 55 The leaders pass by our photographer way back in 1993, the year Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle. It was the second of the Frenchman's two wins at his home Classic. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 55 Peter Van Petegem crosses the line first in 2003, ahead of Italy's Dario Pieri and Russian Viatcheslav Ekimov. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 55 Back in 1990 Mercedes were as common in the convoy as Skodas are today. Here Sean Yates is stopped on the side of the road as the convoy goes past. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 55 Australia's Stuart O'Grady pulls through the dust at the front of the peloton in 2007, the year he would claim Roubaix glory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 55 As if a day in hell isn't bad enough, it's not just the pave which causes the peloton problems. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 55 It’s a battle just to stay on the bike, as riders show here during the race’s 2004 edition won by Magnus Bäckstedt. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 55 Belgian Johan Museeuw leads two Mapei-GB team-mates across the line, as the squad fills the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 55 Johan Museeuw came up with an interesting salute as he crossed the line in 2000 to win his second Roubaix. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 55 Johan Museeuw works during the 1995 edition where Mapei team-mate Franco Ballerini claimed victory. A year later the tables would be turned with the Belgian winning from his Italian team-mate. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 55 The peloton makes its way down the 2.4 kilometre sector of pave in the Arenberg forest last year. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 55 Quick Step's Tom Boonen already has three of these, but by the time he's finished his career could well have enough to build a few metres of his own cobbled road. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 55 The late Franco Ballerini, seen here en route to his 1995 victory, will be honoured at this year's race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 55 Michele Bartoli rides at the front in dusty conditions back in 2004, when big Swede Magnus Bäckstedt won the title. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 55 Riders cross the finish line inside Roubaix's velodrome during the 1990 edition. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 55 Franco Ballerini won on the cobbles twice during his career, firstly in 1995 then again in 1998. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 55 The 2000 edition was a dusty one, as seen here with Cofidis' Philippe Gaumont. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 55 Massimo Ghirotto rode the 1990 Paris-Roubaix in the lead up to the Tour de France, where he won a stage that year. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 55 Robert Hayles struggles in the mud during the 2002 edition, the year Johan Museeuw claimed his final Roubaix title. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 55 Three time winner Francesco Moser rides in one of his final Roubaixs during the 1986 edition. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 55 Busy, busy: Images like this one, from the 2007 edition, show why riders consider it to be such a battle just to finish Roubaix. With this many people operating on rough surfaces in such confined spaces, anything can and does go wrong. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As we look forward to this Sunday's edition of Paris-Roubaix with Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) the outright favourite to claim a third title, Cyclingnews has compiled this retrospective gallery, looking back at the most famous and popular one day race on the cycling calender.





The course itself has changed throughout the years, with the famed Trouée d'Arenberg now run in the opposite direction while it was left out altogether in 2005. But from Coppi to Cancellara, Boonen to Bobet and Ballerini, Paris-Roubaix remains the most prestigious one-day race on the planet.

