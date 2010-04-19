Amstel Gold Race: From behind the lens

Image 1 of 24 The peloton enjoyed lovely clear skies for the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 24 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 24 The view from the crowd of the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 24 Philippe Gilbert was a happy man after winning Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) claimed the last podium spot. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 24 Frank Schleck leads the escape. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 24 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux) has a little spill (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 24 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) tries desperately to stay away. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 24 The three Caisse d'Epargne starters stuck together. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 24 The breakaway in Amstel (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 24 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) smiles at the team presentation of Amstel Gold. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 24 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) on the attack in the finale of the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 24 Cadel Evans (BMC) rode aggressively but could manage only 13th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 24 Cadel Evans and Serguei Ivanov come across a dozen seconds down. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 24 The elite lead group of Ivanov, Cunego, Schleck, Kolobnev and Evans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) pose for a photograph (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 24 The breakaway takes on the Cauberg for the first time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 24 The peloton takes on the Cauberg for the first time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 24 The peloton led by Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 24 The first chase group with Evans, Kolobnev, Cunego and Schleck chase after Ivanov. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) pushes the pace in the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Philippe Gilbert struck out on his own, too, but saved enough to later win the sprint. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rode aggressively and it paid off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As Icelandic volcanic dust continued to be scattered over Europe, Philippe Gilbert blew the dust from Omega Pharma-Lotto's 2010 season with a stunning win in the Amstel Gold Race.

His ferocious attack in the final 600 metres netted the Belgian team its first win of the year and Gilbert another Classics triumph following his stellar late-season run in 2009 during which he won the Coppa Sabatini, Paris-Tours, Giro del Piemonte and the Giro di Lombardia.

Cyclingnews photographers including Bettini, Fotoreporter Sirotti and Elmar Krings were on hand to capture all the action from the 45th edition of this beloved Classic, which showcases the picturesque Vaulkenburg region and the passion of Dutch cycling fans.

Katusha's Alexander Kolobnev (above) came agonisingly close to victory after a spirited late-race attack that sprung from a five-man selection in the final 11km. He was caught in the final kilometre by a fast-charging peloton.

Need visible proof of the passion for cycling that exists in Holland? Look no further than Maastricht on Amstel Gold Race day.

Warning: token windmill shot from Dutch race...

OK, so it doesn't look that hard, but you try riding the Cauberg (above) a few times in a peloton travelling at a hectic pace. Not easy... and explains why the bunch is so strung out.

The rolling terrain late in the Amstel Gold Race is perfect ground for big attacks and eventual winner Philippe Gilbert tried his best in the final 10km - his triumphant move came closer to the finish, however.

How good is this? Philippe Gilbert celebrates Omega Pharma-Lotto's first win of the 2010 season, further boosting his market value in the second year of his contract.

View the full Amstel Gold gallery.