Paris-Roubaix: From behind the lens

With its pounding pavé and heroic feats of cycling prowess, Paris-Roubaix has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans for the past 114 years. No edition is without drama, pain and ecstasy which makes it a favourite for sports photographers who come out in droves to capture the action.

This year's race was no different, and while the dry and dusty conditions didn't produce images of mud-caked riders who appeared to have crawled out of the centre of the earth, the high clouds and lush, green landscape provided a perfect backdrop to the brightly-coloured peloton as they traversed the ancient roads of Northern France.

Enjoy this selection of some of the more interesting photos from the race, or view our other galleries from the race, tech features, pre-race images and a selection from the history of Paris-Roubaix.

All of the favourites stayed up front on the critical cobbled sectors. Photo: AFP

The shadows grow longer as the race progresses. Photo: AFP

The roadside costumes have gone decidedly downhill since Specialized stopped sending their angel. Photo: AFP

There are some sections of pave that are devoid of fans. Photo: Sirotti

Tom Boonen kept a close on on Cancellara for all but a critical 30 second interval. Photo: Sirotti

The chase group powers through the Arenberg forest. Photo: Sirotti

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) had the Swiss flag haunting him all day. Photo: Sirotti

Fabian Cancellara attacked before the Mons-en-Pévèle sector and then soloed to the win. Photo: Sirotti

Juan Antonio Flecha goes on the attack for a podium spot. Photo: Sirotti

Fabian Cancellara rode like a machine, spending over 50km alone in the finale. Photo: Sirotti

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) celebrates his win. Photo: ISPA

Cancellara can finally relax, or collapse, on the infield of the Roubaix velodrome. Photo: AFP

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) applauds Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) as they finish off the Paris-Roubaix podium. Photo: ISPA

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) had the weight of his own and his country's expectations on his shoulders all day. Photo: ISPA

There is an obvious amount of mutual respect between Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky). Photo: ISPA

A romantic moment between Fabian Cancellara and his coveted cobble trophy. Photo: AFP