Team NetApp: Amgen Tour of California videos

Team NetApp 2011 (Image credit: Team NetApp)

Team NetApp is competing in it's first Amgen Tour of California and the German Pro Continental team will be providing unique and exclusive video content to Cyclingnews throughout the race.



Stage 4

A tough day in the saddle for the team on the first major mountain stage of the race.

Stage 3

Jan Barta went away with a group of 6 and was the last rider to be caught by the bunch, bagging himself the most courageous rider's jersey.

Stage 2

Timon Seubert has been in the odd break or two since turning pro and the young German takes us through why he's a big fan of getting into a long move.

Stage 1

With the stage cancelled due to the appalling weather conditions the team was forced to train inside. Leopold König recounts his worst day ever on a bike and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) addresses the crowd at the start village.