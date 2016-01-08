Tiffany Cromwell's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
Race bike Australian rode to bronze in national time trial championships
Tiffany Cromwell made a successful start to her Canyon//SRAM career, riding her Canyon Speedmax CF SLX to third place in the Australian national time trial championships. Cromwell was an outside bet for a podium finish with Sunday's road race considered as the better opportunity for a medal.
The 29.3km time trial was Cromwell's first on the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX having ridden Cervelo bikes with the Velocio-SRAM team in 2015. The Speedmax CF SLX was launched by Canyon late last year and will also be the bike of choice against the clock for WorldTour teams Movistar and Katusha.
Cromwell's distinctive Speedmax CF SLX has similar graphics to the team's Rapha designed kit, with turquoise, purple and red all adding colour to the black frame. The 27-year-old opted for SRAM's new eTap wireless shifting with a 55-tooth front ring and SRAM Red crankset, rolling around on Zipp Wheels and Continental tyres. Power output was taken care of by a Quarq power meter and a white SRM headunit.
