RadioShack training camp sponsor ride
Armstrong and company hit the road with team VIPs
RadioShack took to the road on Thursday during its Tucson, Arizona training camp accompanied by several of its all-important team sponsors. Under brilliant blue skies, the American ProTour squad put in another session on the road and spirits appeared high throughout the team, perhaps due to the resumption of road riding after spending an afternoon on mountain bikes.
The VIP entourage included Capital Sport & Entertainment's (CSE) Bill Stapleton, Armstrong's friend Jimmy Riccitello as well as a video crew.
Lance Armstrong and Gert Steegmans were sporting the new RadioShack team kit, while the rest of the team rode in their respective 2009 team kits, still under contractual obligations through the end of 2009.
Photographer Casey B Gibson once again was on the scene in Tucson for Cyclingnews to capture the RadioShack riders in their first training camp of the season.
Click here for a gallery of images from the sponsor ride at the RadioShack training camp.
