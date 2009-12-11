RadioShack training camp sponsor ride

Image 1 of 14 Johan Bruyneel chats with team newcomer Matt Busche before the ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 2 of 14 Matt Busche, left, and Geoffroy Lequatre on the front. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 3 of 14 Directeur sportif Dirk Demol and José Luis "Chechu" Rubiera. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 4 of 14 Chris Horner chatting with a sponsor on the ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 5 of 14 Lance shares a laugh with Jimmy Riccitello. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 6 of 14 Lance, in the new RadioShack kit, rides with Jason McCartney on the front. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 7 of 14 A video cameraman hanging out to film Lance. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 8 of 14 Levi Leipheimer and Andreas Klöden in the group. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 9 of 14 Yaroslav Popovych catches up on email while waiting for the ride to start. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 10 of 14 Bjorn Selander, right, and Janez Brajkovic share the road with a sponsor. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 11 of 14 Capital Sports & Entertainment partner Bill Stapleton, right, leads the ride with Armstrong friend Jimmy Riccitello. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 12 of 14 Belgium's Gert Steegmans is the only other rider sporting the new RadioShack kit. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 13 of 14 Tomas Vaitkus does some multi-tasking during the sponsor ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 14 of 14 Spaniards Markel Irizar, left, and Haimar Zubeldia. (Image credit: Casey Gibson)

RadioShack took to the road on Thursday during its Tucson, Arizona training camp accompanied by several of its all-important team sponsors. Under brilliant blue skies, the American ProTour squad put in another session on the road and spirits appeared high throughout the team, perhaps due to the resumption of road riding after spending an afternoon on mountain bikes.

The VIP entourage included Capital Sport & Entertainment's (CSE) Bill Stapleton, Armstrong's friend Jimmy Riccitello as well as a video crew.

Lance Armstrong and Gert Steegmans were sporting the new RadioShack team kit, while the rest of the team rode in their respective 2009 team kits, still under contractual obligations through the end of 2009.

Photographer Casey B Gibson once again was on the scene in Tucson for Cyclingnews to capture the RadioShack riders in their first training camp of the season.

