RadioShack camp goes off-road
Bruyneel's men test their cross-country skills
RadioShack’s riders had a chance to test one another's mountain biking skills today, following two days of road riding and press conferences at the team’s first training camp in Tucson, Arizona. Some were clearly more seasons to off-road riding while others looked a little uncertain about the idea as Trek representatives fitted everyone out with a ride for the day.
Also present before the riders left on today’s rider was Boulder-based sports physiologist Alan Lim. Lim left Jonathan Vaughters’ Garmin-Slipstream squad earlier this week before announcing on Tuesday that he was set to join Lance Armstrong’s outfit, after the team offered him a role that would include less travelling throughout the season.
Conditions were clear, albeit cool, for the RadioShack rider’s off-road adventure. Armstrong was joined by friend Jimmy Ricitello in leading his team-mates for 2010 on the day’s ride.
Photographer Casey B Gibson was once again there for Cyclingnews to capture the RadioShack riders before they went off-road.
