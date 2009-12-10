RadioShack camp goes off-road

Image 1 of 10 Gert Steegmans headed out in a Livestrong kit. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 10 It's all about set up: Andreas Kloden talks with the mechanics about his shocks on the bike. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 10 Lance Armstrong and his friend Jimmy Ricitello get ready to lead the ride. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 10 Lance Armstrong zips up his Livestrong jersey and is ready to go. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 5 of 10 Matt Busche and Jason McCartney were joined by the team's latest addition, Alan Lim, before the ride. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 6 of 10 With most riders still under contract, and a final Radioshack uniform still being decided on, the riders looked like an odd-bunch. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 7 of 10 Yaroslav Popovych is ready to hit the trail. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 8 of 10 Gregory Rast is ready to go off-road. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 9 of 10 Not all of the riders looked so sure about the mountain biking idea. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 10 of 10 Bjorn Selander on his mountain bike before the ride. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

RadioShack’s riders had a chance to test one another's mountain biking skills today, following two days of road riding and press conferences at the team’s first training camp in Tucson, Arizona. Some were clearly more seasons to off-road riding while others looked a little uncertain about the idea as Trek representatives fitted everyone out with a ride for the day.

Also present before the riders left on today’s rider was Boulder-based sports physiologist Alan Lim. Lim left Jonathan Vaughters’ Garmin-Slipstream squad earlier this week before announcing on Tuesday that he was set to join Lance Armstrong’s outfit, after the team offered him a role that would include less travelling throughout the season.

Conditions were clear, albeit cool, for the RadioShack rider’s off-road adventure. Armstrong was joined by friend Jimmy Ricitello in leading his team-mates for 2010 on the day’s ride.

Photographer Casey B Gibson was once again there for Cyclingnews to capture the RadioShack riders before they went off-road.