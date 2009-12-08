Lance Armstrong demos RadioShack kit

Lance Armstrong models the possible Team RadioShack jersey for 2010 (Image credit: Team RadioShack)

Lance Armstrong has presented a sneak preview of the possible new RadioShack jersey on the team's twitter site. According to a photo of him in the new outfit, the US-based team will present itself in grey and red for the coming season.

The top has a red neckband and and is grey with dark grey dots on the sleeves, shoulders and upper chest. Beneath that, the front is red, with an the RadioShack logo in white (a circle with an off-centre capital R), and the name underneath. The sides feature white strips with the team name in black and red. The left sleeve has a yellow cuff band with the name of Armstrong's cancer foundation, Livestrong.

Other sponsors whose names appear on the front are Nissan, Trek, and Nike, who designed the jersey.

The shorts were not shown.

RadioShack will debut the new jersey at its first race of the season, the Tour Down Under in Australia January 17-24. Don't be surprised, though, if it looks different then. Armstrong noted that there is “still some tweaking to be done.”