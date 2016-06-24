Quintana, Morzine and the echoes of 'Lucho and Parra'

Image 1 of 5 Tour de France Countdown (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana holding the hashtag 'Dream Yellow' hinting towards his ambition to win the Tour de France (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 5 The Col de Joux Plane is the last major climb of the 2016 Tour. Cadel Evans leads the front group up the climb when it featured in the 60th edition of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A throwback to national team days, the Cafe de Colombia jersey of mountains man Luis Herrera was a regular sight in the 1980s. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana in the pink jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

When the 2016 Tour de France route was presented last October and Morzine was revealed as the site of the mountainous denouement on the penultimate day, it had the feel of a portent for Nairo Quintana. It’s certainly not enshrined in the nation’s cycling lore like Alpe d’Huez is for the Dutch, but Morzine has been an auspicious sort of a place for Colombian riders over the years all the same.