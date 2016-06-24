Quintana, Morzine and the echoes of 'Lucho and Parra'
Tour Countdown: Colombian adds new take on 1980s tradition
When the 2016 Tour de France route was presented last October and Morzine was revealed as the site of the mountainous denouement on the penultimate day, it had the feel of a portent for Nairo Quintana. It’s certainly not enshrined in the nation’s cycling lore like Alpe d’Huez is for the Dutch, but Morzine has been an auspicious sort of a place for Colombian riders over the years all the same.
Related Articles
Quintana continues Colombian tradition at Morzine
Quintana wins the Route du Sud
Valverde vows to help Nairo Quintana win the Tour de France
Tour de France: 10 GC riders to watch - Video
Dan Martin: I can compete in the Tour de France mountains
Movistar names strong team in support of Quintana at Tour de France
Nairo Quintana: I'm ready to win the Tour de France - Video
Quintana eyes third week of Tour de France to test Froome
Tour de France: Quintana ready to go with Froome in the Pyrenees
Morzine and the Col de Joux Plane
From Rodriguez to Bernal: Colombia’s long ride to Tour de France success
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy