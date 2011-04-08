Photos: Paris-Roubaix course recon

Image 1 of 39 Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) rides sectors of Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Quick Step recons sectors of Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 39 The Leopard-Trek team previews the pavé (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 39 Fabian Cancellara is the focus of all attention going into Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 39 Fabian Cancellara studies the stones (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 39 The Leopard Trek team previewed the Arenberg forest secteur on Thursday. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 39 The press descend upon Cancellara as he gets some help with his bike. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 39 Team Leopard Trek warms up for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 39 Defending paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 39 Cancellara gets some alone-time with the cobbles. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 39 Rabobank riders examine Sunday's parcours. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 39 Juan Antonio Flecha leads his Sky teammates through the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 39 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) has plenty of Paris-Roubaix experience. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 39 Team Sky's Matthew Hayman and Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 39 Team Sky training on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 39 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 39 Quick Step team members in the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 39 Dusty conditions for Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 39 Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 39 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) will make his Paris-Roubaix debut on Sunday. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) will be the man to beat in Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Fabian Cancellara and his Leopard Trek teammates prep for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 Andrea Tafi leads a group through the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 39 Katusha team members ride the cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 39 Europcar riders get in some training on the cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 39 An iconic section of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 39 Retaining fences are set up for Sunday. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 39 Calm before the storm in the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 39 The cobblestones of the Arenberg Forest await the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 39 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) rolls through the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 39 Leif Hoste (Katusha) on the Arenberg Forest cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 39 Two legends of Paris-Roubaix: Johan Museeuw, left, and Andrea Tafi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 39 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 39 Three-time Paris-Roubaix champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 39 The Arenberg Forest awaits... (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 39 The entrance to the Arenberg Forest off in the distance. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 39 Europcar riders get acquainted with the Arenberg Forest cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 39 Up close and personal with Paris-Roubaix cobblestones. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As Sunday's Paris-Roubaix fast approaches, teams have been spending time riding key sectors of cobbles and making sure their bikes are dialled in for the unique rigors of the 258km route's punishing pave.

Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), three-time winner Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and 2009 runner-up Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) were joined by their teammates in scouting out what is shaping up to be a dry and dusty edition of the "Hell of the North".

