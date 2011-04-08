Trending

Photos: Paris-Roubaix course recon

Riders train on key cobble sectors

Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) rides sectors of Paris-Roubaix cobbles.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Quick Step recons sectors of Paris-Roubaix cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Leopard-Trek team previews the pavé

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Fabian Cancellara is the focus of all attention going into Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Fabian Cancellara studies the stones

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The Leopard Trek team previewed the Arenberg forest secteur on Thursday.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The press descend upon Cancellara as he gets some help with his bike.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Team Leopard Trek warms up for Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Defending paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Cancellara gets some alone-time with the cobbles.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Rabobank riders examine Sunday's parcours.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Juan Antonio Flecha leads his Sky teammates through the Arenberg Forest.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) has plenty of Paris-Roubaix experience.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team Sky's Matthew Hayman and Bradley Wiggins.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team Sky training on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Quick Step team members in the Arenberg Forest.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dusty conditions for Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) will make his Paris-Roubaix debut on Sunday.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) will be the man to beat in Paris-Roubaix.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara and his Leopard Trek teammates prep for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Tafi leads a group through the Arenberg Forest.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Katusha team members ride the cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Europcar riders get in some training on the cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
An iconic section of Paris-Roubaix.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Retaining fences are set up for Sunday.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Calm before the storm in the Arenberg Forest.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The cobblestones of the Arenberg Forest await the peloton.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) rolls through the Arenberg Forest.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Leif Hoste (Katusha) on the Arenberg Forest cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Two legends of Paris-Roubaix: Johan Museeuw, left, and Andrea Tafi

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Three-time Paris-Roubaix champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Arenberg Forest awaits...

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The entrance to the Arenberg Forest off in the distance.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Europcar riders get acquainted with the Arenberg Forest cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Up close and personal with Paris-Roubaix cobblestones.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As Sunday's Paris-Roubaix fast approaches, teams have been spending time riding key sectors of cobbles and making sure their bikes are dialled in for the unique rigors of the 258km route's punishing pave.

Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), three-time winner Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and 2009 runner-up Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) were joined by their teammates in scouting out what is shaping up to be a dry and dusty edition of the "Hell of the North".

