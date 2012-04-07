Paris-Roubaix: Iconic images

Depending on the weather, Paris-Roubaix can be a blast over the dusty pave or a battle for survival in the mud and rain. Some riders love it but most others hate the pain and suffering the cobbles inflict on their bodies. It is not called the l’enfer du Nord, the hell of the north, for nothing.
We’ve trawled through our photographer’s archives to find some of the best iconic shots from the last 20 years. There were no digital cameras in the eighties so some shots are blurred as the riders flashed past but the images portray the drama, pain and pursuit of victory at Paris-Roubaix.
Paris-Roubaix was the big goal of the season for the late Franco Ballerini and we have images of him losing the sprint to Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle in 1993, his lone victory in the velodrome and then his emotional retirement in 2001.
We also dug out some shots of Francesco Moser, Sean Kelly, Steve Bauer, Magnus Backstedt, Stuart O’Grady’s victory in 2007 and more recent battles between Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy