Video: Cancellara pre Paris-Roubaix press conference

Defending Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) recons key sections of the route. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As defending champion and race favourite, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) knows that all eyes will be on him at Paris-Roubaix and that limelight began at an eagerly anticipated press conference in Kortrijk, Belgium.

In these videos Cancellara talks about both last weekend’s Tour of Flanders where he missed out on defending his title and Paris-Roubaix, where he will be looking for his third win.

“For sure Paris-Roubaix is different,” he said, comparing Flanders and Roubaix.

“You’re riding over the cobblestones, riding the Hell of the North and that’s already a big difference from the Tour of Flanders, where you have climbs, so tactics-wise it makes things a bit different.

“I’m just looking forward to Roubaix, with all my experiences and passion for this race. I just want to enjoy it and get the best out of it. I’m ready and the team’s ready to show what we can do. It’s going to be a nice Sunday.”

At this stage last year Cancellara held a similar press conference, in the same town, flanked by his then teammates at Saxo Bank. This time around, he was accompanied by his Leopard Trek rank and file but many of his rivals from 2010 remain, including perennial rival Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo).