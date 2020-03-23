Trending

Milan-San Remo: Iconic Images

By

A gallery of photographs from La Classicisma

Image 1 of 70

Two common features of the race, Boonen and the Poggio

Two common features of the race, Boonen and the Poggio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 70

Philippe Gilbert and Filippo Pozzato battle it out in 2010

Philippe Gilbert and Filippo Pozzato battle it out in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 70

Eddy Merckx was only a spectator in 1986

Eddy Merckx was only a spectator in 1986 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 70

Sean Kelly wins the 1986 Milan-San Remo

Sean Kelly wins the 1986 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 70

Italian champion Bruno Leali awaits the start of the 1988 edition of Milan-San Remo

Italian champion Bruno Leali awaits the start of the 1988 edition of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 70

Laurent Fignon has just won his first Milan-San Remo in 1988.

Laurent Fignon has just won his first Milan-San Remo in 1988. (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 70

Only 'Cipo' could pull off riding a rainbow bike

Only 'Cipo' could pull off riding a rainbow bike (Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 70

Raymond Poulidor was 52nd at the 1962 edition of the race

Raymond Poulidor was 52nd at the 1962 edition of the race (Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 70

The fog and mist of Italy's coast

The fog and mist of Italy's coast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 70

Fabian Cancellara has won San Remo just once, in 2008

Fabian Cancellara has won San Remo just once, in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 70

Pozzato and Cipollini in 2006

Pozzato and Cipollini in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 70

2007 Milan-San Remo podium of Allan Davis (2nd), Oscar Freire (1st) and Tom Boonen (3rd)

2007 Milan-San Remo podium of Allan Davis (2nd), Oscar Freire (1st) and Tom Boonen (3rd) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 70

Frank Schleck makes an attack during 97th edition

Frank Schleck makes an attack during 97th edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 70

Quick Step-Innergetic teammates Pozzatto and Boonen celebrate the Italian's win in 2006

Quick Step-Innergetic teammates Pozzatto and Boonen celebrate the Italian's win in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 70

The 2005 champion Alessandro Petacchi with Danilo Hondo and Thor Hushovd

The 2005 champion Alessandro Petacchi with Danilo Hondo and Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 70

The 'Lion King' Mario Cipollini wins in 2002

The 'Lion King' Mario Cipollini wins in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 70

The 2004 podium of Stuart O'Grady, Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel

The 2004 podium of Stuart O'Grady, Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 70

Erik Zabel celebrates his 2001 San Remo victory

Erik Zabel celebrates his 2001 San Remo victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 70

Matt Goss (HTC) claims the biggest win of his career

Matt Goss (HTC) claims the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 70

Matt Goss beats Fabian Cancellara and Philippe Gilbert in 2011

Matt Goss beats Fabian Cancellara and Philippe Gilbert in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 70

Riders were forced to contend with horrible weather during the 2013 edition of Milan-San Remo

Riders were forced to contend with horrible weather during the 2013 edition of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 70

Riders enjoyed a brief respite from the cold in team buses

Riders enjoyed a brief respite from the cold in team buses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 70

A rainbow makes a brief appearance during the snowstorm

A rainbow makes a brief appearance during the snowstorm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 70

The 2013 San Remo podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, Gerald Ciolek and Fabian Cancellara

The 2013 San Remo podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, Gerald Ciolek and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 70

The dissapointment was evident on the faces of Peter Sagan and Fabian Cancellara

The dissapointment was evident on the faces of Peter Sagan and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 70

The 2012 Milan-San Remo podium of Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans and Vincenzo Nibali

The 2012 Milan-San Remo podium of Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 70

Matt Goss became the first Australian to win Milan-San Remo in 2011

Matt Goss became the first Australian to win Milan-San Remo in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 70

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) rode a tactical race to win in 2012

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) rode a tactical race to win in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 70

The winning break of Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans and Vincenzo Nibali in 2012 get close the camera

The winning break of Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans and Vincenzo Nibali in 2012 get close the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 70

The 1954 peloton rolls out of Milan

The 1954 peloton rolls out of Milan (Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 70

The riders climb the Poggio in 1985

The riders climb the Poggio in 1985 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 70

Hennie Kuiper on the podium in 1985

Hennie Kuiper on the podium in 1985 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 70

Greg LeMond in the shadows of the Milan Duomo before the start of the 1988 race

Greg LeMond in the shadows of the Milan Duomo before the start of the 1988 race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 70

Denmark's Rolf Sørensen and some Ariostea teammates before the start in 1988

Denmark's Rolf Sørensen and some Ariostea teammates before the start in 1988 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 70

Sean Kelly before the start

Sean Kelly before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 70

The 1988 peloton on the flat roads of the Lombardy plain

The 1988 peloton on the flat roads of the Lombardy plain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 70

A crash on the finish line took out Laurent Jalabert as Erik Zabel won the sprint ahead of Alberto Elli

A crash on the finish line took out Laurent Jalabert as Erik Zabel won the sprint ahead of Alberto Elli (Image credit: AFP)
Image 38 of 70

Hennie Kuiper wins alone in 1985

Hennie Kuiper wins alone in 1985 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 70

Laurent Fignon on the winner's podium

Laurent Fignon on the winner's podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 70

Andrei Tchmil wins with a late attack in 1999

Andrei Tchmil wins with a late attack in 1999 (Image credit: AFP)
Image 41 of 70

Fausto Coppi won Milan-San Remo in 1946, 1948 and 1949

Fausto Coppi won Milan-San Remo in 1946, 1948 and 1949 (Image credit: AFP)
Image 42 of 70

Oscar Freire took his third victory in 2010

Oscar Freire took his third victory in 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 70

Fabian Cancellara won with a lone, late attack in 2008

Fabian Cancellara won with a lone, late attack in 2008 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 70

Oscar Freire beats Erik Zabel with a late lunge at the line in 2004

Oscar Freire beats Erik Zabel with a late lunge at the line in 2004 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 70

Claudio Chiappucci wins alone in 1991

Claudio Chiappucci wins alone in 1991 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 70

Moreno Argentin and then world champion Maurizio Fondriest shake hands before the start of a wet 1989 Milan-San Remo

Moreno Argentin and then world champion Maurizio Fondriest shake hands before the start of a wet 1989 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 70

Laurent Fignon wins his second consecutive Milan-San Remo

Laurent Fignon wins his second consecutive Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 70

Maurizio Fondriest wins alone in 1993

Maurizio Fondriest wins alone in 1993 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 70

Fondriest accepts defeat after Laurent Jalabert outsprints him in 1995

Fondriest accepts defeat after Laurent Jalabert outsprints him in 1995 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 70

Paolo Bettini wins Milan-San Remo in 2003, defeating Mirko Celestino

Paolo Bettini wins Milan-San Remo in 2003, defeating Mirko Celestino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 70

Positioning on the descents of the Cipressa and Poggio is vital

Positioning on the descents of the Cipressa and Poggio is vital (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 70

2009 MIlan-San Remo podium (L-R): Heinrich Haussler, 2nd; Mark Cavendish, 1st; Thor Hushovd, 3rd

2009 MIlan-San Remo podium (L-R): Heinrich Haussler, 2nd; Mark Cavendish, 1st; Thor Hushovd, 3rd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 70

Mark Cavendish beat Heinrich Haussler on the line

Mark Cavendish beat Heinrich Haussler on the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 70

Haussler went early but Cavendish surged up to him

Haussler went early but Cavendish surged up to him (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 70

Filippo Pozzato holds off the sprinters in the Via Roma to win in 2006

Filippo Pozzato holds off the sprinters in the Via Roma to win in 2006 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 70

Sean Kelly beats Moreno Argentin to win in 1992

Sean Kelly beats Moreno Argentin to win in 1992 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 70

The Milan-San Remo podium: Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

The Milan-San Remo podium: Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 70

No time to enjoy the scenery for the Milan-San Remo peloton

No time to enjoy the scenery for the Milan-San Remo peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 70

Paolo Bettini attacked on the Cipressa dragging Lövkvist with him.

Paolo Bettini attacked on the Cipressa dragging Lövkvist with him. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 70

Alessandro Petacchi (Fassa Bortolo)

Alessandro Petacchi (Fassa Bortolo) (Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 70

The Milan-San Remo peloton

The Milan-San Remo peloton (Image credit: AFP)
Image 62 of 70

Marco Pantani, Bjarne Riis and Mario Cipollini at the 1997 Milan-San Remo classic - won that year by Erik Zabel

Marco Pantani, Bjarne Riis and Mario Cipollini at the 1997 Milan-San Remo classic - won that year by Erik Zabel (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 70

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) can't believe he's won Milan-Sanremo

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) can't believe he's won Milan-Sanremo
Image 64 of 70

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 70

Fans lit flares to torture the riders

Fans lit flares to torture the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 70

Michal Kwiatkowski edges to victory in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 67 of 70

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 17: Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Bahrain-Merida, attack on the Poggio Di Sanremo 160m during the 109th Milan-Sanremo 2018 a 291km race from Milan to Sanremo on March 17, 2018 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by pool lp Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack on the Poggio in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 68 of 70

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 17: Arrival / Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Bahrain-Merida / Celebration / Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott / during the 109th Milan-Sanremo 2018 a 291km race from Milan to Sanremo on March 17, 2018 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Nibali took the win two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 69 of 70

Frances Julian Alaphilippe C rides during an attack in the Poggio ascent during the oneday classic cycling race Milan San Remo on March 23 2019 Photo by Luca Bettini POOL AFP Photo credit should read LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Alaphilippe attacks! (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 70 of 70

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 23 Arrival Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team BoraHansgrohe Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Celebration Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team BahrainMerida during the 110th MilanSanremo 2019 a 291km race from Milan to Sanremo MilanSanremo on March 23 2019 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates his victory last year (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Milan-San Remo is the first of the five so-called 'Monuments,' or great Classics of the season and always produces some of the most iconic photographs. This year's race, originally set to be run this past weekend, would've been the 111th edition.

We've trawled our photographers' archives to find some of the best shots from memorable editions of La Classicissima and revisited more recent victories by the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Mark Cavendish and Óscar Freire and last year's race won by Julian Alaphilippe.

Milan-San Remo is often dominated by the sprinters but lone victories also stand out in the long list of prestigious winners.

The late Laurent Fignon won back-to-back editions of the race in 1988 and 1989, the second coming after dropping Dutchman Frans Maassen on the descent of the Poggio. Claudio Chiappucci's lone victory in 1991 is also a classic after he was part of an attack that formed on the Turchino, 150km from the finish.

Erik Zabel was nicknamed 'Mr San Remo' during his career because he won it four times on the legendary Via Roma finish. He also finished second on two occasions and in 2004 was beaten by Óscar Freire after raising his arms in celebration before crossing the line.

Fabian Cancellara was the last rider to win alone after accelerating away after the descent of the Poggio, while Mark Cavendish produced one of the greatest sprints ever seen at Milan-San Remo to win in 2009.

In 2010 Oscar Freire won his third Milan-San Remo with a perfect sprint that distanced Tom Boonen and Alessandro Petacchi and was followed by two Australian wins as first Matt Goss and then Simon Gerrans tasted victory.

The 2017 finish, closely contested by Michał Kwiatkowski, Peter Sagan and Julian Alaphilippe, is one of the more iconic images of the past few years.

Enjoy the photo gallery by clicking or swiping through the images above and relive some of the most memorable images of the sport.