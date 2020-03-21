The Poggio: Milan-San Remo's final obstacle - Video

For some of the contenders in Milan-San Remo the Poggio is the final obstacle before the desired sprint; for others it is the launching pad for the race-winning move. Either way, the famous climb leading into San Remo at the end of the season's first Monument is always decisive and hotly contested.

In this video from inCycle, previous Milan-San Remo winners Fabian Cancellara (2008), Mark Cavendish (2009) and John Degenkolb (2015) talk about the 3.7km climb that averages 3.8% grade and what that six-minute effort means to Milan-San Remo.

"If this climb would be in any other race, it's nothing special," Degenkolb says. "But the problem is you come there to the bottom of the climb already with 260-270 kilometres in your legs, and that makes a pretty easy climb then in the end a super tough climb."

Watch the video above for takes on the Poggio from Cav, Cancellara and Dege, three riders who have mastered it at least once and taken home victory at Milan-San Remo.



Video content created by inCycle.