Is this the best looking bike in the WorldTour? Luis Leon Sanchez's Wilier Zero SLR - Gallery

Tour Down Under tech: A closer look at the pro peloton's best looking bike
It was recently announced that, for 2020, Astana Pro Team would be switching away from Argon 18 bikes in favour of Wilier. With it came the news that they would be riding the Zero SLR, a lightweight climbing bike that was launched in June 2019.
The Wilier Zero SLR is an out-and-out high-performance race bike, designed to be lightweight while still, featuring a modicum of aerodynamic sympathy.
The entirety of the Astana team were riding aboard the Zero SLR at the recent Tour Down Under, and we got up close and personal with Luis Leon Sanchez's race-day whip.
Despite the change in bike brand, Corima remained on board and has continued to supply the team with its range of carbon wheels. For most race days, Sanchez is running the 47 WS Black wheels, which are disc-brake ready, and are home to tubular tyres from Wolfpack.
The Wolfpack brand has nothing to do with Deceuninck-QuickStep's self-proclaimed nickname. Rather, it's a brand set up by Wolfgang Arenz - one of the people behind Continental's Blackchilli compound, Schwalbe's Addix rubber, and Specialized's Gripton.
Like 13 other WorldTour teams, Astana's shifting comes from Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, although in a bid to save 2.4 watts, the rear derailleur is modified to include CeramicSpeed's OSPW.
The touchpoints include a Prologo Scratch M5 saddle, Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals, and Prologo Doubletouch bar tape.
Luis Leon Sanchez's Wilier Zero SLR full bike specifications
Frameset: Wilier Zero SLR, Size Large
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual-sided power
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Corima 47 WS Black DX tubular
Tyres: Wolfpack Race Tubular, 25mm
Handlebars: Zero Integrated carbon bar and stem, 40cm
Handlebar tape: Prologo Doubletouch tape
Stem: 0 Integrated carbon bar and stem, 130mm
Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max
Saddle: Prologo Scratch M5
Seat post: Wilier 0 SLR Carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Rider height: 1.86m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 790mm
Weight: 7.23kg
