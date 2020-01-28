Is this the best looking bike in the WorldTour? Luis Leon Sanchez's Wilier Zero SLR - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Astana have changed bike sponsors for 2020 from Argon 18 to Wilier. How good is that paint job? (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 20 There are only a couple of teams using the oversized Ceramic Speed pulley wheels. Will it pay off for the Spaniard? (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 20 Sanchez's new Wilier is dressed in Shimano Dura-Ace complete with the crank based power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 20 You mightn't have heard of Wolfpack tyres, but the man behind the brand, Wolfgang Arenz, was one of the people behind Continental's Blackchilli compound, Schwalbe's Addix rubber and Gripton for Specialized (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 20 Among the Astana colours Wilier have hidden a few Italian easter eggs (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 20 With the slender tubing at the seat cluster, a bit of extra space is needed for the not so hidden seat clamp (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 20 Sanchez is riding one of Prologo's new saddles, the Scratch M5 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 20 Astana's Wiliers have by far the best paint job in the WorldTour this season (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 20 Even the one piece bar and stem are painted to match (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 20 Including the detaling (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 20 A K-Edge Splayed Racemount looks after Sanchez's Garmin (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 20 No cables to be found here (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 20 Astana has continued its partnership with Corima (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 20 Sanchez is running a 160mm Dura-Ace rotor at the front, complete with the black heat-shedding paint (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 20 The Spaniard opts for the adjustable Look Keo 2 Max pedals over the carbon leafspring driven Keo Blade (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 20 While they are a bit heavier than the Keo Blade, with a steel spring at the back the pedals settle ride side up (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 20 Sanchez's bars have a compact drop and are finished in Prologo Doubletouch tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 20 The WS Black wheels are a relatively new addition to Corima's range, allowing riders to use disc brakes and thru-axles. The 47mm wheels here have 20 spokes front and rear (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 20 Wilier has licensed Mavic's Speed Release axle system for speedy wheel changes (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 20 Sanchez has always been a glutton for pain, and he's still pushing a 54t big ring (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

It was recently announced that, for 2020, Astana Pro Team would be switching away from Argon 18 bikes in favour of Wilier. With it came the news that they would be riding the Zero SLR, a lightweight climbing bike that was launched in June 2019.

The Wilier Zero SLR is an out-and-out high-performance race bike, designed to be lightweight while still, featuring a modicum of aerodynamic sympathy.

The entirety of the Astana team were riding aboard the Zero SLR at the recent Tour Down Under, and we got up close and personal with Luis Leon Sanchez's race-day whip.

Despite the change in bike brand, Corima remained on board and has continued to supply the team with its range of carbon wheels. For most race days, Sanchez is running the 47 WS Black wheels, which are disc-brake ready, and are home to tubular tyres from Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack brand has nothing to do with Deceuninck-QuickStep's self-proclaimed nickname. Rather, it's a brand set up by Wolfgang Arenz - one of the people behind Continental's Blackchilli compound, Schwalbe's Addix rubber, and Specialized's Gripton.

Like 13 other WorldTour teams, Astana's shifting comes from Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, although in a bid to save 2.4 watts, the rear derailleur is modified to include CeramicSpeed's OSPW.

The touchpoints include a Prologo Scratch M5 saddle, Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals, and Prologo Doubletouch bar tape.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Luis Leon Sanchez's Wilier Zero SLR.

Luis Leon Sanchez's Wilier Zero SLR full bike specifications

Frameset: Wilier Zero SLR, Size Large

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual-sided power

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Corima 47 WS Black DX tubular

Tyres: Wolfpack Race Tubular, 25mm

Handlebars: Zero Integrated carbon bar and stem, 40cm

Handlebar tape: Prologo Doubletouch tape

Stem: 0 Integrated carbon bar and stem, 130mm

Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max

Saddle: Prologo Scratch M5

Seat post: Wilier 0 SLR Carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Rider height: 1.86m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 790mm

Weight: 7.23kg