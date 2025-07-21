'Is that it?' - A Tour de France stage winner on the Mont Ventoux, Thomas De Gendt explains why it's the one victory of his career he sometimes forgets

In his latest column, De Gendt looks back on a stage when Chris Froome had to run up the Ventoux to stay in the yellow jersey, how he sprinted for victory even though he wasn't 100% sure he was at the finish, and the best tactics for racing it today

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JULY 14: Thomas De Gendt of Belgium riding for Lotto Soudal celebrates as he wins stage twelve, a 178km stage from Monpellier to Chalet-Reynard near the Mont Ventoux on July 14, 2016 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Of all the wins in my career, I'd say my victory in the 2012 Giro d'Italia on the Stelvio was the most beautiful and the one I had in Saint-Étienne in the 2019 Tour de France had the best plot-line to it.

And the one on the Ventoux in the 2016 Tour? That was the most confusing.

