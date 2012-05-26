Trending

De Gendt wins Giro d'Italia penultimate stage atop the Stelvio

Rodriguez keeps pink jersey

Image 1 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) nears the finish

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) nears the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 72

A Radioshack Nissan racer climbs a dirt road

A Radioshack Nissan racer climbs a dirt road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the Stelvio

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 72

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) in the favorites' group

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) in the favorites' group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 72

Fans packed the climbs on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Fans packed the climbs on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 72

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda) sets the pace

Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda) sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 72

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 72

Many switchbacks take racers up the Passo dello Stelvio

Many switchbacks take racers up the Passo dello Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) in a tunnel

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) in a tunnel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 72

Christian Vandevelde leads Garmin - Barracuda teammate Ryder Hesjedal

Christian Vandevelde leads Garmin - Barracuda teammate Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 72

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 72

The favorites' group on a climb

The favorites' group on a climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 72

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) takes a drink

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) takes a drink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 72

Fans cheer on the top GC contenders

Fans cheer on the top GC contenders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 72

The favorites on the switchbacks of the Stelvio

The favorites on the switchbacks of the Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) nears the finish.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) nears the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 72

On the slopes of the Stelvio

On the slopes of the Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 72

The favorites climb the Stelvio

The favorites climb the Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 72

Sergio Montoya Henao (Sky) takes a turn setting the pace

Sergio Montoya Henao (Sky) takes a turn setting the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 72

Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) opens the champagne

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 72

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) on the podium

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 72

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) opens the champagne

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) looks like he is suffering

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) looks like he is suffering
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 72

John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale)

John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) climbs

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 72

Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 72

Thomas De Gendt solos to an incredible stage win on the Stelvio

Thomas De Gendt solos to an incredible stage win on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 72

Damiano Cunego rode to second on the stage

Damiano Cunego rode to second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 72

Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Euskaltel)

Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 72

Defending champion Michele Scarponi on the Stelvio

Defending champion Michele Scarponi on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 72

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put valuable time into Hesjedal

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put valuable time into Hesjedal
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 72

John Gadret (AG2R) attacked but paid for it later

John Gadret (AG2R) attacked but paid for it later
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) had no answer to the attacks

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) had no answer to the attacks
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 72

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) blew up on the Stelvio

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) blew up on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 72

Juan Antonio Flecha

Juan Antonio Flecha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 72

Juan Antonio Flecha worked for Uran on the Stelvio

Juan Antonio Flecha worked for Uran on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 72

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 72

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 72

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 72

Juan Antonio Flecha climbs up the Stelvio

Juan Antonio Flecha climbs up the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 72

Thomas De Gendt solos to an incredible stage win on the Stelvio

Thomas De Gendt solos to an incredible stage win on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 72

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 72

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 72

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio

Hesjedal leads Rodriguez through the snow on the Stelvio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 72

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 72

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) solos to a win atop the Stelvio

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) solos to a win atop the Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 72

Jan Barta (Team NetApp)

Jan Barta (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 72

Some people came early to motivated Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Some people came early to motivated Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 72

IMG_4569 - Luka Medgec of Sava happy for today stage win

IMG_4569 - Luka Medgec of Sava happy for today stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 72

It's a long way up the Passo dello Stelvio

It's a long way up the Passo dello Stelvio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 72

A look at the Passo dello Stelvio's switchbacks

A look at the Passo dello Stelvio's switchbacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 72

On the Passo dello Stelvio prior to the stage coming through. Fans have been hard at work painting the names of their favorite riders.

On the Passo dello Stelvio prior to the stage coming through. Fans have been hard at work painting the names of their favorite riders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) took the biggest victory of his career, winning atop the Stelvio on the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia with a superb display. Damiano Cunego of Lampre took second place and third went to Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The maglia rosa stayed with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who crossed the finish line over three minutes later, and he managed to make good the thirteen seconds he had lost to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) the previous day.

“I did not expect that,” De Gendt, 25, said. “I attacked on the Mortirolo, because the descents is very dangerous. All the pieces came together. Carrara was was still in the lead. He helped me a lot."

“And I know the Stelvio very well. I have trained there for six years. I've climbed it 20 or 30 times. It's very nice to win on my mountain."

The five brutal climbs did their job in separating the wheat from the chaff, but there were no decisive moves by the favourites until the final climb. They stuck together virtually the whole way, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas) losing contact only in the final kilometres.

De Gendt didn't make the podium, but moved up from eighth to fourth, pushing Basso down to fifth place. Hesjedal defended his second place, and good chances of taking the overall title in Sunday's time trial. He owed much of today's accomplishments to the good work of Christian Vande Velde, who was ordered back out of the lead group and subsequently pulled Hesjedal – and the rest of the favourites – up much of Stelvio. Michele Scarponi again showed he was stronger than Basso, who fell back on the final climb.

Things got off to an early start for the race's queen stage, over five climbs. The peloton was still together as it started up the first of the day's climbs, the category 3 Passo del Tonale. It may have been only category 3 but it was still enough for tired non-climbers to start dropping off the back.

The break of the day finally got away on the climb: Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda), Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas), Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), Branislaw Samoilau (Movistar), Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack), Marco Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathias Frank (BMC), Matteo Bono (Lampre), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Tom Slagter (Rabobank), and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini).

The Passo del Tonale was also the end of the race for four riders. Robert Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda), Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-Big Mat) and Ivan Velasco (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were all disqualified by the race jury for hanging on to team cars, and removed from the race.

The gap jumped to six minutes after the second climb, but dropped to about three and half minutes as the lead group started up the Mortirolo.

The grueling grind up the Mortirolo with an average gradient of 10.4% and a maximum of 21%, took its toll, blasting apart the lead group. Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) were the last men standing only 4km up the brutal climb. Behind them, the peloton also fell apart, with Lampre leading the way, perhaps in hope of helping Michele Scarponi move up in the overall standings.

Caruso moved up to the front, as Carrara weakened. Vande Velde and Serpa joined forces with Carrara on the chase. Even the climbers suffered. King of the Mountains Rabottini fell out of the lead group on the climb and was soon absorbed back in the peloton.

Vande Velde and Serpa dropped Carrara and were able to join Caruso and Zaugg in the lead up the climb. Amador was also able to move up to the leaders, making it a quintet in the lead. Zaugg took off from his companions as they neared the top. He really took off as he hit a flat-to-descending section near the top.

Even the 22% gradient near the top didn't significantly slow down Zaugg, and he made his way through the screaming throngs to the top.

Vande Velde fell back on the descent, and the favourites' group got larger again. Thomas De Gendt had jumped earlier, and more and more riders jumped to join him, with Carrara leading the way for him, Nieve Cunego and Losada.

With about 40km to go – and the Stelvio looming nearer – the favourites' group seemed to call a cease fire, slowing down for a break, as riders further behind them on GC taking their chances and jumping out. Zaugg's gap skyrocketed to nearly six minutes.

Eventually a six-man group formed to chase Zaugg, with riders from the former lead group and those who had managed to move up. All the gaps slowly came down again.

With 30.4km to go, the six caught and swallowed up Zaugg. Vande Velde had evidently been called back and was now supporting captain Hesjedal. The field, by now fairly large again, took advantage of the short flat section between the final two climbs to cut the gap.

The leading group took a four-minute gap as they started up the Stelvio. Zaugg paid for his earlier efforts and was no longer able to stay with the others.

With some 16.5km of climbing left, De Gendt jumped, followed by Nieve. Cunego struggled to remain in sight of the duo, while Amador and Kangert disappeared from view.

Vande Velde ground things away at the head of the maglia rosa group, holding the pace high enough to bring the group down to15 riders or so. Cunego clawed his way back to the two leaders, catching them with about 13km to go.

But almost immediately De Gendt attacked again, and the other two couldn't go with him. With jis jersey wide open and flapping, he seemed to have an easy time going up the climb, and in fact the gap to the maglia rosa group grew again, to over four minutes. And with every meter, he moved his way up in the rankings. In fact, he was getting dangerously close to knocking Hesjedal out of second place, and the gap was 5:05 as the favourites crossed under the 10km banner.

Vande Velde finally fell back, after having done countless kilometres of lead work. Meanwhile the riders passed the first snow fields along the way. With about 5km to go, the maglia rosa group took a look around to sum up the situation. Hesjedal moved to the front of the group, looking for, but not getting, help from the others.

De Gendt was obviously suffering as he hit the 3km marker, but over five minutes behind him, the maglia rosa group wasn't doing much better. Basso dropped off, and soon only Hesjedal, Rodriguez and Scarponi were together.

The Belgian crossed the finish line after a day's ride of nearly six hours, but barely able to celebrate his win. Cunego crossed the finish line 55 seconds later, and Nivel came in for third at 2:50

Scarponi, Rodriguez and Hesjedal gave gas at the end, and were able to cut the gap to reasonable poportsion. Rodriguez came in at 3:22 and Hesjedal at 3:35.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6:54:41
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:56
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:50
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:22
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:34
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:36
7John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:53
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:55
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:39
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:53
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:58
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:32
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:09:10
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:17
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:38
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:00
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
20Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:35
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:06
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:16
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:04
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:18
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:24
27Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:16:27
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:39
29Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:02
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:17:46
31Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:11
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:34
33Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:09
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:42
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:27
37Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:05
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:17
40Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:50
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:55
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:28:23
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:30:53
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:35:39
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:08
47Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:31
48Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:37
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
50Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:43
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
53Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:51
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:21
55Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:30
57Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
63Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
72Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
75Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
78José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
79Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:41
81Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
82Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:39:56
83Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:39:59
84Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
85Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:40:14
86Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:40:21
87Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:29
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:46:00
90Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
93Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
94Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
95Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
97Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
101Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
103Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
104Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
108Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
114Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
118Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
120Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
122Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
124Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
125Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
126Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
129Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
131Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
134Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
135Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
136Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
138Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
139Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
140Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
142Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
143Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
144Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
145Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
147Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
149Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:46:40
150Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:45
151Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
152Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:46:59
153Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:06
154Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:47:13
156Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:18
157Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:49
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DSQAndrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DSQRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
DSQDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
DSQIvan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda10
7John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli8
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling7
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda4
16Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team1
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Passo Del Tonale, 32.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
5Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 2 - Aprica, 78.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 3 - Teglio, 98.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 4 - Mortirolo, 162.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan15pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team9
3Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
6Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 5 - Passo dello Stelvio, 220km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
7John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
5Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan46pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team15
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15
7Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
8Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
5Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan6
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5
7Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
9Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD21:08:42
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:45
3Sky Procycling0:02:55
4Garmin - Barracuda0:08:08
5Radioshack - Nissan0:12:04
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:13:54
7Movistar Team0:17:30
8Astana Pro Team0:19:37
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:05
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:13
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:41:10
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:43:51
13Katusha Team0:46:13
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:51:28
15BMC Racing Team1:00:28
16Lotto Belisol Team1:01:51
17Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:38
18FDJ - Bigmat1:29:14
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:40:50
20Team Netapp1:47:17
21Team Saxo Bank1:53:21
22Orica Greenedge

Super Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD35pts
2Sky Procycling25
3Ag2R La Mondiale23
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team20
5Euskaltel - Euskadi18
6Garmin - Barracuda18
7Katusha Team17
8Colnago - CSF Inox17
9Liquigas - Cannondale11
10Radioshack - Nissan8
11Astana Pro Team6
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep5
13BMC Racing Team4
14Movistar Team3
15Lotto Belisol Team
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18FDJ - Bigmat
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
20Team Netapp
21Team Saxo Bank
22Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team91:04:16
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:51
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:18
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:43
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:52
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:47
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:56
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:20
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:14
13Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:34
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:28
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:18:09
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:02
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:24:32
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:47
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:33
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:34:12
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:59
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:27
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:15
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:00
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:49:42
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:50:16
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:52:01
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:36
29Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:53:38
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:53
31Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1:04:06
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:50
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:15:55
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:19:18
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:24:33
36Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:24:57
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:22
38Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:25:52
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:31:02
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:32:33
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:32:38
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:03
43Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:36:17
44Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:37:20
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:37:25
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:39:40
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:42:02
48Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:47:21
49Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:51:28
50Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:57:13
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:58:13
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:01:26
53Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:53
54Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2:10:39
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2:17:58
56Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:18:43
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:23:01
58Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:23:43
59Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:24:37
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2:26:41
61Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:27:05
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:29:13
63Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank2:31:18
64Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2:33:07
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:33:30
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan2:34:20
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:36:31
68Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:37:25
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:37:55
70Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2:41:48
71Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:44:30
72Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:51:31
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:52:12
74Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2:52:36
75Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:54:43
76Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:56:30
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:56:52
78Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:56:57
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:58:25
80Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3:00:33
81Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:01:44
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:02:10
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:02:31
84Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:04:23
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team3:04:48
86Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:06:38
87Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:07:35
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:43
89Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3:09:44
90Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:10:36
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:10:50
92Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:11:17
93Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:12:07
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3:13:05
95Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3:16:39
96Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:17:46
97Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:18:04
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:20:11
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:22:25
100Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:25:09
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:26:13
102Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:26:56
103Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:27:02
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:27:52
105Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:28:35
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3:33:54
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:35:02
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:38:30
109Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp3:38:47
110Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:39:59
111Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:43:59
112Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3:45:01
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:45:13
114Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda3:49:55
115Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:55:14
116Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:57:51
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4:00:48
118Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:03:57
119Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4:04:46
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:05:28
121Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:06:05
122Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:07:51
123Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:08:36
124Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp4:12:18
125Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:13:57
126Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda4:14:45
127Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:15:44
128Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:15:58
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4:16:34
130Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:17:05
131Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:19:19
132Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4:19:23
133Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4:19:47
134Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale4:20:13
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4:20:27
136Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:24:05
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:24:34
138Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4:24:51
139Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4:29:03
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:29:47
141Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:33:52
142Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4:34:09
143Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:38:48
144Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4:39:17
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:45:13
146Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat4:47:11
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:48:28
148Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4:48:42
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:52:53
150Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat4:54:13
151Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling4:55:07
152Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda4:56:33
153Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5:01:30
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp5:03:32
155Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:13:03
156Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:13:11
157Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:25:01

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team139pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling138
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda103
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD81
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team64
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale58
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team58
9Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling50
12Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi46
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli43
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team41
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team40
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat39
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team38
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan38
21Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
22Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia35
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling34
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling33
25Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
27Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli29
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD29
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox28
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
33Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank27
36Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
38Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
39Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
40Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
41Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
42Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp23
43Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
44Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
46Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling19
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
51Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
52José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
53Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team17
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
56Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp17
58Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
61Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
63Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
64Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
66Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
67Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli11
69Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
71Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
73Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
75Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
76Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
77Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
78Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan7
80Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan7
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
83Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
90Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
91Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
92Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda4
93Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
94Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
95Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
97Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
98Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
99Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
100Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
101Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
102Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
103Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team2
104Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
105Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2
106Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
107Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
109Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
111Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
114Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia84pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox44
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team43
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team23
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
11Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan20
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team16
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan15
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
23Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli9
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
29Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
30Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team7
31Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
33Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
34Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
41Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team5
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
44Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
45Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
48Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
50Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
51Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
52Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
53Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
57Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
58Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
59Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
61John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
64Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
65Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
66Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
67Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
68Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
69Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
70Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling18
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team7
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
15Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
22Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
29Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
37Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
38Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
42Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
44Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
46Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
48Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
50Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
51Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
53Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
56Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
10Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
12Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
13Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
21Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
23Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
28Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
30Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
34Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team683pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team656
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia437
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank424
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team422
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli392
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia336
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
10Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat271
11Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp263
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team243
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team234
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale227
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
18Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep192
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale160
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
26Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat129
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team124
29Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi123
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team110
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia110
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team104
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team90
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli90
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
40Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox59
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
48Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
49Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan46
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
52Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team24
53Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
58Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
61Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia39
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team37
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team30
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda23
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
10Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
14Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
15Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
20Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team9
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
25Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli9
27Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
29Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
30Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling8
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
36Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan7
37Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
39Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
40Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
43José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan6
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
46Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
47Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
48Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
49Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
55Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp5
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
58Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
59Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
60Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
62Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
63Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
65Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
66Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
70Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
71Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
72Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
74Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
75Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
76Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
77John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
80Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
81Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
82Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
83Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
84Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
85Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
86Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
89Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
90Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
91Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling91:09:08
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:28
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:36
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:07
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:08
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:45:24
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:47:09
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:01
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:34:48
10Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:42:29
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:53:21
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:22:13
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan2:29:28
14Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:39
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:33:03
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:47:20
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:49:51
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:52:00
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:59:56
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:02:43
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:51
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:05:58
23Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:13:12
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:20:17
25Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:22:04
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3:29:02
27Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:33:38
28Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3:40:09
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp4:07:26
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:09:05
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:10:52
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:11:06
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:12:13
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4:14:31
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4:14:55
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4:15:35
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:19:13
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:19:42
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4:19:59
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4:24:11
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4:43:50
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:56:38
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:08:11
44Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:20:09

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
2Katusha Team40
3Ag2R La Mondiale40
4Lampre - ISD45
5Team Saxo Bank50
6Liquigas - Cannondale60
7Astana Pro Team65
8Team Netapp80
9Colnago - CSF Inox83
10Sky Procycling85
11Rabobank Cycling Team90
12Orica Greenedge95
13BMC Racing Team120
14Lotto Belisol Team125
15Radioshack - Nissan145
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team170
17Movistar Team185
18Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela200
19FDJ - Bigmat1000
20Garmin - Barracuda1050
21Euskaltel - Euskadi1050
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1115

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD272:34:29
2Movistar Team0:08:53
3Sky Procycling0:38:53
4Astana Pro Team0:41:53
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:44
6Garmin - Barracuda0:54:06
7Liquigas - Cannondale0:54:21
8Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:37
9Ag2R La Mondiale1:20:22
10Katusha Team1:30:55
11Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team1:52:56
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2:18:22
13BMC Racing Team2:36:01
14Radioshack - Nissan2:41:24
15Lotto Belisol Team2:47:45
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep3:10:26
17Rabobank Cycling Team4:17:59
18FDJ - Bigmat5:40:50
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6:47:56
20Team Netapp7:18:31
21Team Saxo Bank8:25:41
22Orica Greenedge10:20:05

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda326pts
2Sky Procycling316
3Katusha Team298
4Colnago - CSF Inox253
5Movistar Team239
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep216
7Radioshack - Nissan210
8Liquigas - Cannondale208
9Orica Greenedge200
10FDJ - Bigmat197
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela183
12Lampre - ISD180
13Astana Pro Team174
14Team Netapp173
15Ag2R La Mondiale171
16BMC Racing Team160
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team154
18Team Saxo Bank121
19Euskaltel - Euskadi117
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia117
21Rabobank Cycling Team116
22Lotto Belisol Team71

