De Gendt wins Giro d'Italia penultimate stage atop the Stelvio
Rodriguez keeps pink jersey
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) took the biggest victory of his career, winning atop the Stelvio on the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia with a superb display. Damiano Cunego of Lampre took second place and third went to Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The maglia rosa stayed with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who crossed the finish line over three minutes later, and he managed to make good the thirteen seconds he had lost to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) the previous day.
“I did not expect that,” De Gendt, 25, said. “I attacked on the Mortirolo, because the descents is very dangerous. All the pieces came together. Carrara was was still in the lead. He helped me a lot."
“And I know the Stelvio very well. I have trained there for six years. I've climbed it 20 or 30 times. It's very nice to win on my mountain."
The five brutal climbs did their job in separating the wheat from the chaff, but there were no decisive moves by the favourites until the final climb. They stuck together virtually the whole way, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas) losing contact only in the final kilometres.
De Gendt didn't make the podium, but moved up from eighth to fourth, pushing Basso down to fifth place. Hesjedal defended his second place, and good chances of taking the overall title in Sunday's time trial. He owed much of today's accomplishments to the good work of Christian Vande Velde, who was ordered back out of the lead group and subsequently pulled Hesjedal – and the rest of the favourites – up much of Stelvio. Michele Scarponi again showed he was stronger than Basso, who fell back on the final climb.
Things got off to an early start for the race's queen stage, over five climbs. The peloton was still together as it started up the first of the day's climbs, the category 3 Passo del Tonale. It may have been only category 3 but it was still enough for tired non-climbers to start dropping off the back.
The break of the day finally got away on the climb: Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda), Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas), Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), Branislaw Samoilau (Movistar), Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack), Marco Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathias Frank (BMC), Matteo Bono (Lampre), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Tom Slagter (Rabobank), and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini).
The Passo del Tonale was also the end of the race for four riders. Robert Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda), Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-Big Mat) and Ivan Velasco (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were all disqualified by the race jury for hanging on to team cars, and removed from the race.
The gap jumped to six minutes after the second climb, but dropped to about three and half minutes as the lead group started up the Mortirolo.
The grueling grind up the Mortirolo with an average gradient of 10.4% and a maximum of 21%, took its toll, blasting apart the lead group. Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) were the last men standing only 4km up the brutal climb. Behind them, the peloton also fell apart, with Lampre leading the way, perhaps in hope of helping Michele Scarponi move up in the overall standings.
Caruso moved up to the front, as Carrara weakened. Vande Velde and Serpa joined forces with Carrara on the chase. Even the climbers suffered. King of the Mountains Rabottini fell out of the lead group on the climb and was soon absorbed back in the peloton.
Vande Velde and Serpa dropped Carrara and were able to join Caruso and Zaugg in the lead up the climb. Amador was also able to move up to the leaders, making it a quintet in the lead. Zaugg took off from his companions as they neared the top. He really took off as he hit a flat-to-descending section near the top.
Even the 22% gradient near the top didn't significantly slow down Zaugg, and he made his way through the screaming throngs to the top.
Vande Velde fell back on the descent, and the favourites' group got larger again. Thomas De Gendt had jumped earlier, and more and more riders jumped to join him, with Carrara leading the way for him, Nieve Cunego and Losada.
With about 40km to go – and the Stelvio looming nearer – the favourites' group seemed to call a cease fire, slowing down for a break, as riders further behind them on GC taking their chances and jumping out. Zaugg's gap skyrocketed to nearly six minutes.
Eventually a six-man group formed to chase Zaugg, with riders from the former lead group and those who had managed to move up. All the gaps slowly came down again.
With 30.4km to go, the six caught and swallowed up Zaugg. Vande Velde had evidently been called back and was now supporting captain Hesjedal. The field, by now fairly large again, took advantage of the short flat section between the final two climbs to cut the gap.
The leading group took a four-minute gap as they started up the Stelvio. Zaugg paid for his earlier efforts and was no longer able to stay with the others.
With some 16.5km of climbing left, De Gendt jumped, followed by Nieve. Cunego struggled to remain in sight of the duo, while Amador and Kangert disappeared from view.
Vande Velde ground things away at the head of the maglia rosa group, holding the pace high enough to bring the group down to15 riders or so. Cunego clawed his way back to the two leaders, catching them with about 13km to go.
But almost immediately De Gendt attacked again, and the other two couldn't go with him. With jis jersey wide open and flapping, he seemed to have an easy time going up the climb, and in fact the gap to the maglia rosa group grew again, to over four minutes. And with every meter, he moved his way up in the rankings. In fact, he was getting dangerously close to knocking Hesjedal out of second place, and the gap was 5:05 as the favourites crossed under the 10km banner.
Vande Velde finally fell back, after having done countless kilometres of lead work. Meanwhile the riders passed the first snow fields along the way. With about 5km to go, the maglia rosa group took a look around to sum up the situation. Hesjedal moved to the front of the group, looking for, but not getting, help from the others.
De Gendt was obviously suffering as he hit the 3km marker, but over five minutes behind him, the maglia rosa group wasn't doing much better. Basso dropped off, and soon only Hesjedal, Rodriguez and Scarponi were together.
The Belgian crossed the finish line after a day's ride of nearly six hours, but barely able to celebrate his win. Cunego crossed the finish line 55 seconds later, and Nivel came in for third at 2:50
Scarponi, Rodriguez and Hesjedal gave gas at the end, and were able to cut the gap to reasonable poportsion. Rodriguez came in at 3:22 and Hesjedal at 3:35.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6:54:41
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:56
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:50
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:22
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:34
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:36
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:53
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:55
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:39
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:53
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:58
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:32
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:10
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:17
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:38
|18
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:00
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:06
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:16
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:04
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:18
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:24
|27
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:27
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:39
|29
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:02
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:17:46
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:11
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:34
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:09
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:42
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:27
|37
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:05
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|40
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:50
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:55
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:28:23
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:30:53
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:39
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:08
|47
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:31
|48
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:37
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|50
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:43
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:51
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:21
|55
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:30
|57
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|63
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|70
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|72
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|78
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:41
|81
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|82
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:39:56
|83
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:39:59
|84
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|85
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:40:14
|86
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:21
|87
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:29
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:00
|90
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|93
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|97
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|101
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|103
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|104
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|108
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|116
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|118
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|122
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|124
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|125
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|126
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|131
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|134
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|136
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|138
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|139
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|140
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|142
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|145
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|149
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:46:40
|150
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:45
|151
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|152
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:46:59
|153
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:06
|154
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|155
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:47:13
|156
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:18
|157
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:49
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DSQ
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DSQ
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|DSQ
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|5
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|5
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|6
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|5
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|5
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|8
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|7
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|9
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|21:08:42
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:55
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:08:08
|5
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:12:04
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:13:54
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:17:30
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:37
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:05
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:13
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:41:10
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:43:51
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:46:13
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:51:28
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|1:00:28
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:01:51
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:38
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|1:29:14
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:40:50
|20
|Team Netapp
|1:47:17
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:53:21
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|35
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|20
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|7
|Katusha Team
|17
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|11
|10
|Radioshack - Nissan
|8
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|5
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|20
|Team Netapp
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|91:04:16
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:31
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:51
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:18
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:43
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:52
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:47
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:56
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:20
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:14
|13
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:34
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:28
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:09
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:02
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:24:32
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:47
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:33
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:34:12
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:59
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:27
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:15
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:00
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:49:42
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:16
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:52:01
|28
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:36
|29
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:53:38
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:53
|31
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:04:06
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:50
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:55
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:19:18
|35
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:24:33
|36
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:57
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:22
|38
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:52
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:31:02
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:32:33
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32:38
|42
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:03
|43
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:17
|44
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:37:20
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:37:25
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:39:40
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:42:02
|48
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:47:21
|49
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:51:28
|50
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:57:13
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:58:13
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:01:26
|53
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:53
|54
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:10:39
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:17:58
|56
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:18:43
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:23:01
|58
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:23:43
|59
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:24:37
|60
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2:26:41
|61
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:27:05
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:29:13
|63
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|2:31:18
|64
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2:33:07
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:33:30
|66
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:34:20
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:36:31
|68
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:37:25
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:37:55
|70
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2:41:48
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:44:30
|72
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:51:31
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:52:12
|74
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:52:36
|75
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:54:43
|76
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:56:30
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:56:52
|78
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:56:57
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:58:25
|80
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:00:33
|81
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:01:44
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:10
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:02:31
|84
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:04:23
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|3:04:48
|86
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:06:38
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:07:35
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:43
|89
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3:09:44
|90
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:10:36
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:10:50
|92
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:11:17
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:12:07
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:13:05
|95
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:16:39
|96
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:46
|97
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:18:04
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:20:11
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:22:25
|100
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:25:09
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:26:13
|102
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:26:56
|103
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:27:02
|104
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:27:52
|105
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:28:35
|106
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3:33:54
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:35:02
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38:30
|109
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|3:38:47
|110
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:39:59
|111
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:43:59
|112
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:45:01
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:45:13
|114
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:49:55
|115
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:55:14
|116
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:57:51
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:00:48
|118
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:03:57
|119
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4:04:46
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:05:28
|121
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:06:05
|122
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:07:51
|123
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:08:36
|124
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|4:12:18
|125
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:13:57
|126
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:14:45
|127
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:15:44
|128
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:15:58
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4:16:34
|130
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:17:05
|131
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:19:19
|132
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4:19:23
|133
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:19:47
|134
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:20:13
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:20:27
|136
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:24:05
|137
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:24:34
|138
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:24:51
|139
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:29:03
|140
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:29:47
|141
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:33:52
|142
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4:34:09
|143
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:38:48
|144
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:39:17
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:45:13
|146
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:47:11
|147
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:48:28
|148
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4:48:42
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:52:53
|150
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:54:13
|151
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|4:55:07
|152
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:56:33
|153
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5:01:30
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|5:03:32
|155
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:13:03
|156
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:13:11
|157
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:25:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|139
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|103
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|81
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|58
|9
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|52
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|50
|12
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|41
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|21
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|22
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|35
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|34
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|25
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|27
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|33
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|38
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|39
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|40
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|41
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|42
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|43
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|44
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|46
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|49
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|19
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|51
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|52
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|53
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|17
|58
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|60
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|61
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|63
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|64
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|66
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|67
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|69
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|71
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|73
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|75
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|76
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|77
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|78
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|80
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|83
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|84
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|87
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|90
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|91
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|92
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|93
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|94
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|95
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|97
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|98
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|99
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|100
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|101
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|102
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|103
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|104
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|105
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|106
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|107
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|109
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|111
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|114
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|84
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|43
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|16
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|18
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|23
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|27
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|29
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|30
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|33
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|34
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|36
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|41
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|5
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|44
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|45
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|48
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|50
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|52
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|53
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|58
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|59
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|60
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|61
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|64
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|66
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|67
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|68
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|69
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|70
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|10
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|29
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|35
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|38
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|41
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|42
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|50
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|51
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|55
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|56
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|10
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|12
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|13
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|21
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|28
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|30
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|34
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|683
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|656
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|437
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|424
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|422
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|392
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|336
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|271
|11
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|266
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|263
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|243
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|234
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|227
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|18
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|192
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|26
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|29
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|110
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|90
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|40
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|48
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|49
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|52
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|53
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|61
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|39
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|37
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|10
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|14
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|25
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|27
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|29
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|30
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|36
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|37
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|39
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|40
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|41
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|43
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|46
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|47
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|48
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|49
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|50
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|5
|57
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|58
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|59
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|60
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|62
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|63
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|64
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|65
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|66
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|70
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|71
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|72
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|74
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|75
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|76
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|77
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|80
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|81
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|82
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|83
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|85
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|86
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|89
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|90
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|91
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|91:09:08
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:28
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:36
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:07
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:08
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:24
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:47:09
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:52:01
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:34:48
|10
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:42:29
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:53:21
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:22:13
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:29:28
|14
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:39
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:33:03
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:47:20
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:49:51
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:52:00
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:59:56
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:02:43
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:51
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:05:58
|23
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:13:12
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:20:17
|25
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:22:04
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3:29:02
|27
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:33:38
|28
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:40:09
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|4:07:26
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:09:05
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:10:52
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:11:06
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:12:13
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4:14:31
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:14:55
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:15:35
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:19:13
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:19:42
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:19:59
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:24:11
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4:43:50
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:56:38
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:08:11
|44
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:20:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|pts
|2
|Katusha Team
|40
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|45
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|50
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|60
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|65
|8
|Team Netapp
|80
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|10
|Sky Procycling
|85
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|95
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|120
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|15
|Radioshack - Nissan
|145
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|170
|17
|Movistar Team
|185
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|200
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|1000
|20
|Garmin - Barracuda
|1050
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1050
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1115
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|272:34:29
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:38:53
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:41:53
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:44
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:54:06
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:54:21
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:08:37
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:20:22
|10
|Katusha Team
|1:30:55
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|1:52:56
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2:18:22
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|2:36:01
|14
|Radioshack - Nissan
|2:41:24
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:47:45
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3:10:26
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:17:59
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|5:40:50
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6:47:56
|20
|Team Netapp
|7:18:31
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|8:25:41
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|10:20:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|326
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|316
|3
|Katusha Team
|298
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|253
|5
|Movistar Team
|239
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|216
|7
|Radioshack - Nissan
|210
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|208
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|200
|10
|FDJ - Bigmat
|197
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|183
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|180
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|174
|14
|Team Netapp
|173
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|171
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|160
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|154
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|121
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|71
