Fans have been hard at work painting the names of their favorite riders.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) took the biggest victory of his career, winning atop the Stelvio on the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia with a superb display. Damiano Cunego of Lampre took second place and third went to Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The maglia rosa stayed with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who crossed the finish line over three minutes later, and he managed to make good the thirteen seconds he had lost to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) the previous day.

“I did not expect that,” De Gendt, 25, said. “I attacked on the Mortirolo, because the descents is very dangerous. All the pieces came together. Carrara was was still in the lead. He helped me a lot."

“And I know the Stelvio very well. I have trained there for six years. I've climbed it 20 or 30 times. It's very nice to win on my mountain."

The five brutal climbs did their job in separating the wheat from the chaff, but there were no decisive moves by the favourites until the final climb. They stuck together virtually the whole way, with Ivan Basso (Liquigas) losing contact only in the final kilometres.

De Gendt didn't make the podium, but moved up from eighth to fourth, pushing Basso down to fifth place. Hesjedal defended his second place, and good chances of taking the overall title in Sunday's time trial. He owed much of today's accomplishments to the good work of Christian Vande Velde, who was ordered back out of the lead group and subsequently pulled Hesjedal – and the rest of the favourites – up much of Stelvio. Michele Scarponi again showed he was stronger than Basso, who fell back on the final climb.

Things got off to an early start for the race's queen stage, over five climbs. The peloton was still together as it started up the first of the day's climbs, the category 3 Passo del Tonale. It may have been only category 3 but it was still enough for tired non-climbers to start dropping off the back.

The break of the day finally got away on the climb: Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda), Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas), Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), Branislaw Samoilau (Movistar), Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack), Marco Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathias Frank (BMC), Matteo Bono (Lampre), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Tom Slagter (Rabobank), and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini).

The Passo del Tonale was also the end of the race for four riders. Robert Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda), Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-Big Mat) and Ivan Velasco (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were all disqualified by the race jury for hanging on to team cars, and removed from the race.

The gap jumped to six minutes after the second climb, but dropped to about three and half minutes as the lead group started up the Mortirolo.

The grueling grind up the Mortirolo with an average gradient of 10.4% and a maximum of 21%, took its toll, blasting apart the lead group. Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) were the last men standing only 4km up the brutal climb. Behind them, the peloton also fell apart, with Lampre leading the way, perhaps in hope of helping Michele Scarponi move up in the overall standings.

Caruso moved up to the front, as Carrara weakened. Vande Velde and Serpa joined forces with Carrara on the chase. Even the climbers suffered. King of the Mountains Rabottini fell out of the lead group on the climb and was soon absorbed back in the peloton.

Vande Velde and Serpa dropped Carrara and were able to join Caruso and Zaugg in the lead up the climb. Amador was also able to move up to the leaders, making it a quintet in the lead. Zaugg took off from his companions as they neared the top. He really took off as he hit a flat-to-descending section near the top.

Even the 22% gradient near the top didn't significantly slow down Zaugg, and he made his way through the screaming throngs to the top.

Vande Velde fell back on the descent, and the favourites' group got larger again. Thomas De Gendt had jumped earlier, and more and more riders jumped to join him, with Carrara leading the way for him, Nieve Cunego and Losada.

With about 40km to go – and the Stelvio looming nearer – the favourites' group seemed to call a cease fire, slowing down for a break, as riders further behind them on GC taking their chances and jumping out. Zaugg's gap skyrocketed to nearly six minutes.

Eventually a six-man group formed to chase Zaugg, with riders from the former lead group and those who had managed to move up. All the gaps slowly came down again.

With 30.4km to go, the six caught and swallowed up Zaugg. Vande Velde had evidently been called back and was now supporting captain Hesjedal. The field, by now fairly large again, took advantage of the short flat section between the final two climbs to cut the gap.

The leading group took a four-minute gap as they started up the Stelvio. Zaugg paid for his earlier efforts and was no longer able to stay with the others.

With some 16.5km of climbing left, De Gendt jumped, followed by Nieve. Cunego struggled to remain in sight of the duo, while Amador and Kangert disappeared from view.

Vande Velde ground things away at the head of the maglia rosa group, holding the pace high enough to bring the group down to15 riders or so. Cunego clawed his way back to the two leaders, catching them with about 13km to go.

But almost immediately De Gendt attacked again, and the other two couldn't go with him. With jis jersey wide open and flapping, he seemed to have an easy time going up the climb, and in fact the gap to the maglia rosa group grew again, to over four minutes. And with every meter, he moved his way up in the rankings. In fact, he was getting dangerously close to knocking Hesjedal out of second place, and the gap was 5:05 as the favourites crossed under the 10km banner.

Vande Velde finally fell back, after having done countless kilometres of lead work. Meanwhile the riders passed the first snow fields along the way. With about 5km to go, the maglia rosa group took a look around to sum up the situation. Hesjedal moved to the front of the group, looking for, but not getting, help from the others.

De Gendt was obviously suffering as he hit the 3km marker, but over five minutes behind him, the maglia rosa group wasn't doing much better. Basso dropped off, and soon only Hesjedal, Rodriguez and Scarponi were together.

The Belgian crossed the finish line after a day's ride of nearly six hours, but barely able to celebrate his win. Cunego crossed the finish line 55 seconds later, and Nivel came in for third at 2:50

Scarponi, Rodriguez and Hesjedal gave gas at the end, and were able to cut the gap to reasonable poportsion. Rodriguez came in at 3:22 and Hesjedal at 3:35.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6:54:41 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:56 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:50 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:22 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:34 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:36 7 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:53 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:55 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:39 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:53 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:58 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:32 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:09:10 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:17 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:38 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:00 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:35 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:06 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:16 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:04 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:18 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:24 27 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:27 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:39 29 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:02 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:17:46 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:11 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:34 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:09 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:42 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:27 37 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:05 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:17 40 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:50 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:55 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:28:23 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:30:53 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:39 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:08 47 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:31 48 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:37 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 50 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:43 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 53 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:51 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:21 55 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:30 57 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 59 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 63 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 72 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 75 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 78 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:41 81 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 82 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:39:56 83 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:39:59 84 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 85 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:40:14 86 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:40:21 87 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:29 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:00 90 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 93 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 95 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 97 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 101 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 102 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 103 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 104 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 108 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 118 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 124 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 126 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 131 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 134 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 135 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 136 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 138 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 139 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 140 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 142 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 143 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 144 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 145 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 147 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 149 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:46:40 150 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:45 151 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 152 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:46:59 153 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:06 154 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:47:13 156 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:18 157 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:49 DNF Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DSQ Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DSQ Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda DSQ Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat DSQ Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 10 7 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 9 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Passo Del Tonale, 32.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 5 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 2 - Aprica, 78.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 3 - Teglio, 98.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 4 - Mortirolo, 162.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 15 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 9 3 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 6 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Maglia Azurra - Mountain 5 - Passo dello Stelvio, 220km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 7 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 5 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 46 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 15 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 8 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 5 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 6 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 7 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 9 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 21:08:42 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 3 Sky Procycling 0:02:55 4 Garmin - Barracuda 0:08:08 5 Radioshack - Nissan 0:12:04 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:13:54 7 Movistar Team 0:17:30 8 Astana Pro Team 0:19:37 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:05 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:13 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:41:10 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:43:51 13 Katusha Team 0:46:13 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:51:28 15 BMC Racing Team 1:00:28 16 Lotto Belisol Team 1:01:51 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:38 18 FDJ - Bigmat 1:29:14 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:40:50 20 Team Netapp 1:47:17 21 Team Saxo Bank 1:53:21 22 Orica Greenedge

Super Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 35 pts 2 Sky Procycling 25 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 23 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 20 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 6 Garmin - Barracuda 18 7 Katusha Team 17 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 17 9 Liquigas - Cannondale 11 10 Radioshack - Nissan 8 11 Astana Pro Team 6 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 5 13 BMC Racing Team 4 14 Movistar Team 3 15 Lotto Belisol Team 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 18 FDJ - Bigmat 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 20 Team Netapp 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 91:04:16 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:31 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:51 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:18 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:43 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:52 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:47 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:56 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:43 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:20 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:14 13 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:34 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:28 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:18:09 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:02 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:24:32 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:47 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:33 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:34:12 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:59 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:27 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:15 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:00 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:49:42 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:50:16 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:52:01 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:36 29 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:53:38 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:53 31 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1:04:06 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:50 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:15:55 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:19:18 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:24:33 36 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:24:57 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:22 38 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:52 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:31:02 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:32:33 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:32:38 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:03 43 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:36:17 44 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:37:20 45 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:37:25 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:39:40 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:42:02 48 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:47:21 49 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:51:28 50 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:57:13 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:58:13 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:01:26 53 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:53 54 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2:10:39 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2:17:58 56 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:18:43 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:23:01 58 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:23:43 59 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:24:37 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2:26:41 61 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:27:05 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:29:13 63 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 2:31:18 64 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2:33:07 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:33:30 66 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 2:34:20 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:36:31 68 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:37:25 69 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:37:55 70 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2:41:48 71 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:44:30 72 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:51:31 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:52:12 74 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2:52:36 75 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:54:43 76 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:56:30 77 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:56:52 78 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:56:57 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:58:25 80 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:00:33 81 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:01:44 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:02:10 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:02:31 84 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:04:23 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 3:04:48 86 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:06:38 87 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:07:35 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:43 89 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3:09:44 90 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:10:36 91 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:10:50 92 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:11:17 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:12:07 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3:13:05 95 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3:16:39 96 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:17:46 97 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:18:04 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:20:11 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:22:25 100 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:25:09 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:26:13 102 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:26:56 103 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:27:02 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:27:52 105 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:28:35 106 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3:33:54 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:35:02 108 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:38:30 109 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 3:38:47 110 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:39:59 111 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:43:59 112 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3:45:01 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:45:13 114 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 3:49:55 115 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:55:14 116 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:57:51 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:00:48 118 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:03:57 119 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4:04:46 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:05:28 121 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:06:05 122 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:07:51 123 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:08:36 124 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 4:12:18 125 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:13:57 126 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 4:14:45 127 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:15:44 128 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:15:58 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4:16:34 130 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:17:05 131 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:19:19 132 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4:19:23 133 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4:19:47 134 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 4:20:13 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:20:27 136 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:24:05 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:24:34 138 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4:24:51 139 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4:29:03 140 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:29:47 141 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:33:52 142 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4:34:09 143 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:38:48 144 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4:39:17 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:45:13 146 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 4:47:11 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:48:28 148 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4:48:42 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:52:53 150 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 4:54:13 151 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 4:55:07 152 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 4:56:33 153 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5:01:30 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 5:03:32 155 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:13:03 156 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:13:11 157 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:25:01

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 139 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 103 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 81 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 58 9 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 50 12 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 41 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 40 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 38 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 38 21 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 22 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 35 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 34 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 25 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 27 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 33 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 27 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 40 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 41 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 42 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 23 43 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 44 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 46 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 48 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 49 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 19 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 51 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 52 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 53 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 17 58 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 61 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 63 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 64 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 66 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 67 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 69 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 71 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 73 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 75 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 76 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 77 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 78 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 7 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 7 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 83 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 87 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 90 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 91 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 92 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 93 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 94 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 95 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 97 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 98 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 99 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 100 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 101 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 102 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 103 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 2 104 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 105 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2 106 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 107 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 109 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 111 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 114 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 84 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 43 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 23 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 20 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 16 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 15 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 18 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 20 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 23 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 29 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 30 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 7 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 33 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 34 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 41 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 5 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 44 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 45 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 46 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 48 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 50 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 51 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 52 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 53 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 57 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 58 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 59 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 61 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 64 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 66 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 67 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 68 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 69 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 70 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 7 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 9 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 10 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 15 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 16 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 22 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 29 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 35 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 38 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 39 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 42 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 45 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 50 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 51 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 55 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 56 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 10 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 12 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 13 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 21 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 28 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 30 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 34 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 683 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 656 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 437 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 424 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 422 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 392 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 336 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 271 11 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 263 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 243 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 234 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 227 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 18 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 192 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 160 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 26 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 124 29 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 110 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 90 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 40 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 47 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 48 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 49 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 46 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 52 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 61 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 39 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 37 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 30 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 23 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 10 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 16 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 9 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 25 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 27 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 29 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 30 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 36 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 7 37 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 39 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 40 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 41 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 43 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 6 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 46 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 47 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 48 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 49 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 50 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 5 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 58 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 59 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 60 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 62 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 63 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 64 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 65 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 66 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 70 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 71 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 72 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 74 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 75 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 76 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 77 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 80 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 81 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 82 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 83 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 84 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 85 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 86 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 89 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 90 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 91 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 91:09:08 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:28 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:36 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:07 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:08 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:45:24 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:47:09 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:01 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:34:48 10 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:42:29 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:53:21 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:22:13 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 2:29:28 14 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:39 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:33:03 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:47:20 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:49:51 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:52:00 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:59:56 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:02:43 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:51 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:05:58 23 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:13:12 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:20:17 25 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:22:04 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3:29:02 27 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:33:38 28 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3:40:09 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 4:07:26 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:09:05 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:10:52 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:11:06 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:12:13 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4:14:31 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4:14:55 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:15:35 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:19:13 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:19:42 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4:19:59 40 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4:24:11 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4:43:50 42 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:56:38 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:08:11 44 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:20:09

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 pts 2 Katusha Team 40 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 40 4 Lampre - ISD 45 5 Team Saxo Bank 50 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 60 7 Astana Pro Team 65 8 Team Netapp 80 9 Colnago - CSF Inox 83 10 Sky Procycling 85 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 90 12 Orica Greenedge 95 13 BMC Racing Team 120 14 Lotto Belisol Team 125 15 Radioshack - Nissan 145 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 170 17 Movistar Team 185 18 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 200 19 FDJ - Bigmat 1000 20 Garmin - Barracuda 1050 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1050 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1115

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 272:34:29 2 Movistar Team 0:08:53 3 Sky Procycling 0:38:53 4 Astana Pro Team 0:41:53 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:51:44 6 Garmin - Barracuda 0:54:06 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:54:21 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:37 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 1:20:22 10 Katusha Team 1:30:55 11 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 1:52:56 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2:18:22 13 BMC Racing Team 2:36:01 14 Radioshack - Nissan 2:41:24 15 Lotto Belisol Team 2:47:45 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 3:10:26 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 4:17:59 18 FDJ - Bigmat 5:40:50 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6:47:56 20 Team Netapp 7:18:31 21 Team Saxo Bank 8:25:41 22 Orica Greenedge 10:20:05