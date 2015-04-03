Gallery: Teams pre-ride Tour of Flanders route

Image 1 of 31 Sep Vanmarcke and Maarten Tjallingii (Lotto NL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 31 Greg Van Avermaet, Silvan Dillier and Marcus Burghardt in action during the reconnaissance of the course prior to Sunday's Tour of Flanders. Image 3 of 31 The Kwaremont climb comes twice near the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 The Wanty-Groupe Gobert team car handles the cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Barriers on the Koppenberg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 31 Thomas Leezer (Lotto NL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 31 Thomas Leezer (Lotto NL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 31 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 fabio Taborre (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 31 The cobbles are ready for the 99th Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 31 The Koppenberg awaits. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 31 Marco Marcato (Wanty Groupe Gobert). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 31 IAM Cycling's Sylvain Chavanel. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 31 IAM Cycling's Heinrich Haussler. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 31 IAM Cycling riders on the bergs. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 31 Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 Tom Van Asbroeck (Lotto NL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 31 Sep Vanmarcke and Maarten Tjallingii (Lotto NL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 31 Silvan Dillier of BMC Racing Team, Greg Van Avermaet, Marcus Burghardt, Jempy Drucker and Daniel Oss get in some reconnaissance prior to Sunday's Tour of Flanders. Image 20 of 31 Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is seen on the Oude Kwaremont during the reconnaissance of Sunday's Tour of Flanders route. Image 21 of 31 Sebastian Langeveld of Cannondale-Garmin is seen on the Koppenberg during the reconnaissance. Image 22 of 31 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 31 Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 31 Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 31 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 31 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 31 Stijn Vandenbergh and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 31 Lotto NL-Jumbo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 31 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 31 Oscar Gatto (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 31 Team Sky out training for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Team Sky)

The absence of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) from the Tour of Flanders start list for Sunday's 99th edition has left the race wide open for a rider from the next generation of Classics specialists to stake his claim to de Ronde.

Although the winner may be new, the course is littered with the traditional climbs and challenges that have built the race into a Monument. Nineteen climbs dot the 264.2km route, beginning with the Tiegemberg after 87km before the first of three ascents of the Oude Kwaremont 20km later. A long softening up process follows, as the race criss-crosses the Flemish Ardennes by tackling the Kortekeer, Eikenberg, Wolvenberg, Molenberg, Leberg, Berendries, Kaperij and Kanarieberg.

In the final 55 kilometres, the race takes on the Kwaremont and Paterberg as a combination for the first time, before heading straight for the Koppenberg. The Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg and Kruisberg bring the survivors back around to face the Kwaremont and Paterberg for the final time, ahead of the wide, straight 13km run-in to the finish line in Oudenaarde.

Many of the teams took advantage of dry weather leading up to the race to pre-ride the pivotal sections of the course that will decided the winner on Sunday.

